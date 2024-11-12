Renewing Hope Family Counseling Center, Inc., Taps Qbtech to Address Critical Shortage of ADHD Resources

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renewing Hope Family Counseling Center, Inc., a group of California-based mental health outpatient clinics for individuals, families and couples, announces its adoption of objective ADHD testing technology from Qbtech. Renewing Hope, Inc. has implemented Qbtech, a provider of FDA-cleared solutions for ADHD diagnostic and treatment monitoring, across multiple mental health clinics to address high-need, low-resource populations in Southern California. This partnership helps address the area’s critical shortage of care options for ADHD management among children and adults with ADHD symptoms.

Qbtech’s FDA-cleared objective testing solutions support diagnostic and treatment monitoring for patients ages 6 to 60. As the world’s leading objective ADHD testing provider, Qbtech’s assessments provide clinicians with evidence-based data for unbiased decision-making in diagnosing and treating ADHD. The objective technology empowers Renewing Hope, Inc.’s 60-plus masters-level clinicians with advanced skills to diagnose, treat and monitor ADHD patients. The use of Qbtech assessments significantly reduces wait times for the practice, which previously stretched to upwards of one year.

"Master's Level Clinicians are licensed to assess ADHD and yet are historically under-utilized for these diagnostics. We implemented Qbtech technology in our practice to utilize our skilled Master's level clinicians and best equip them using FDA-cleared and evidence-based technology,” says Cassondra Marie Rose, licensed therapist and founder and president of Renewing Hope. “This allows them to do the work they have been trained for, helping reduce wait times and providing the highest quality care available to serve patients across our multiple locations in the Inland Empire.”

Pre- and post-implementation clinical survey data was collected from Renewing Hope, Inc., to aid in quantitatively measuring the impact of this technology within the network. Key findings indicate:

The implementation of Qbtech’s ADHD testing aided in reducing the wait time for an ADHD evaluation to less than 3 weeks. Wait times had previously been reported as six months or greater in more than 50% of cases.

86% of surveyed clinicians at Renewing Hope, Inc. reported feeling more confident in their diagnostic decision-making when assessing ADHD with the addition of objective data from Qbtech.

“We have significantly improved our care model for patients struggling with ADHD and improved our clinician's confidence across the network by providing objective, tangible data for a more concise diagnosis and care management program,” adds Rose. “Since implementing the technology in our practice, we have drastically reduced wait times by upskilling our highly qualified masters-level clinicians to diagnose and treat ADHD. We have plans to expand services further using the remote version of the technology in our mobile mental health units later this year.”

To further assist underserved populations, Renewing Hope, Inc. plans to roll out its mobile mental health units, “Move with Hope™.” More information can be found at http://www.renewinghopeinc.com/.

About Qbtech

Founded in 2002, Qbtech is a privately-owned Swedish company that has developed leading solutions and products for improving the identification, diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up of patients living with ADHD. Qbtech has expanded operations globally and has offices in Stockholm, Houston, and London. Qbtech is an award-winning company recognized for its innovation, most recently winning the 2022 HSJ Partnership Award for the ‘Best Mental Health Partnership with the NHS.’ For more information about Qbtech, visit www.qbtech.com.