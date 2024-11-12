Holistiplan and Bento Engine Announce Integration

WESTPORT, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Holistiplan, the industry-leading tax planning software, and Bento Engine, an award-winning advice engagement solution, today announced a new integration partnership that enables Holistiplan users to directly access Bento content to better serve clients during “Moments That Matter”.

The new strategic integration empowers Holistiplan customers to provide proactive advice on key age-based opportunities, including for example turning 70.5 and utilizing QCDs (Qualified Charitable Distributions), turning 62 or turning 50 and making Catch-up Contributions. For these milestones, Bento provides purpose-built materials coming in multiple formats, so that the advisor can communicate on the right topics, at the right point in time, in the right way.

“ Advisors asked for this integration, and we listened. It embodies our shared mission to equip financial advisors with the tools they need to serve their clients with personal and impactful advice at scale,” said Philipp Hecker, Co-Founder and CEO of Bento Engine.

“ We’re pleased to introduce our integration with Bento Engine, designed to expand the range of resources available to advisors,” said Roger Pine, CFA®, CFP®, CEO and Co-Founder of Holistiplan. “ This collaboration enhances the advisor experience by combining tax planning insights with age-based content, enabling more impactful client engagement.”

Additional information about the new integration will be shared during a joint webinar between Bento Engine and Holistiplan on November 20th. Registration for the event is available here.

About Holistiplan

Since its launch in July 2019, Holistiplan has been on a mission to empower advisors and CPAs to deliver richer financial planning for more clients. Now trusted by over 7,000 firms across the country, Holistiplan is an award-winning planning and insights tool that has been voted the #1 tax planning tool in the 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 Kitces Report Studies and T3/Inside Information Software Surveys.

Holistiplan provides instant document review, summarization, and planning insights for key financial documents like tax returns, estate plans, and insurance documents. Learn more at www.holistiplan.com.

About Bento Engine

Bento combines advice technology, content and timing to empower financial advisors to better serve their clients and grow their business. Founded by notable industry leaders in 2021, Bento’s mission is to bring advice beyond investing to more American families via their caring financial advisors, so that families thrive and advisor practices grow. Partnering with leading Client Relationship Management (CRM) tools, Bento facilitates client outreach and allows advisors to efficiently serve their contacts with personalized, impactful advice. To learn more about Bento Engine, visit bentoengine.com.