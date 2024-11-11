Thanks a Million, America! Burger King® Gives Away One Million Whopper® Sandwiches for Just $1

Burger King is saying “thanks a million” to Royal Perks members who participated in the Million Dollar Whopper Contest by offering one million original Whopper sandwiches for just $1 starting November 12, while supplies last. (Photo: Business Wire)

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earlier this year, Burger King introduced its first-ever Million Dollar Whopper Contest, where more than one million Whopper-fanatics submitted their dream Whopper sandwich for the chance to see their creation in restaurants and win the $1 million grand prize. While BK could only choose three finalists for the Contest, the brand is saying “thanks a million” to Royal Perks members who participated by offering one million original Whopper sandwiches for just $1 while supplies last*. Starting November 12, members of the Royal Perks loyalty program can claim a $1 Whopper sandwich through the “offers” tab in the BK App.

After Guests have relished in the delicious flame-grilled taste of the classic Whopper for just $1, they can visit their local Burger King restaurant to try the three innovative takes on the flagship sandwich beginning Thursday, Nov. 14. The three Guest-created Million Dollar Whopper Contest finalists include:

Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper (Created by Fabian from California) – The Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper features ¼ lb.** flame-grilled beef patty, topped with creamy pickle ranch, lettuce, fried pickles, bacon, and Swiss cheese – all on a toasted sesame seed bun.

(Created by Fabian from California) – The Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper features ¼ lb.** flame-grilled beef patty, topped with creamy pickle ranch, lettuce, fried pickles, bacon, and Swiss cheese – all on a toasted sesame seed bun. Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper (Created by Calvin from California) – The Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper features ¼ lb.** flame-grilled beef patty, topped with maple bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy onions and jalapeños, smoky maple candied bacon, and American cheese – all on a toasted sesame seed bun.

(Created by Calvin from California) – The Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper features ¼ lb.** flame-grilled beef patty, topped with maple bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy onions and jalapeños, smoky maple candied bacon, and American cheese – all on a toasted sesame seed bun. Mexican Street Corn Whopper (Created by Kelsie from Nebraska) – The Mexican Street Corn Whopper features ¼ lb.** flame-grilled beef patty, topped with creamy street corn spread, lettuce, tomato, crunchy tortilla crisps, and spicy queso – all on a toasted sesame seed bun.

“We couldn’t think of any better way to recognize and celebrate our biggest Whopper lovers than with a special offer that lets everyone feel like a winner,” said Pat O’Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America. “We can’t wait to hear how Guests think these three new creations stack up to the classic and look forward to them ultimately crowning the winner of the $1 million grand prize.”

Guests can scan the QR code located on the wrapper of each of the three finalist Million Dollar Whopper Contest sandwiches, prompting them to visit the BK App or bk.com/MDW to choose their favorite and help crown the winner*** of the $1 million grand prize.

For more information on Burger King, to become a Royal Perks member or to find your nearest Burger King restaurant, please visit www.bk.com.

* Available while supplies last. Limit one redemption per customer. Additional Terms apply, www.bk.com/terms.

** Weight based on pre-cooked patty

*** MDW Contest builds available at participating U.S. restaurants, while supplies last. Visit bk.com/mdw 11/14/24 10:30 a.m. ET thru 12/5/24 10 p.m. ET to vote and see Contest Rules. No purchase necessary. Royal Perks acct req’d. 50 U.S. and D.C. aged 18+ (19+ NE & AL).

