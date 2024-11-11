Azure Printed Homes Receives Simultaneous National and Global Acknowledgement at CREtech in NYC and Cityscape Global 2024, in Saudi Arabia

NEW YORK & RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--California-based Azure Printed Homes, Inc., a fast-growing pioneer in 3D-printing homes using recycled polymers, is receiving national and global acknowledgements this week. On November 14, as winner of the Emerging Startups category of CREtech’s 2024 Real Estate Tech Awards (RETAs), Azure CEO and Co-Founder Ross Maguire will present on the main stage at CREtech New York, and Co-Founder Gene Eidelman will be acknowledged as a finalist for Impact Entrepreneur of the Year.

“Winning the 2024 Real Estate Tech Awards (RETAs) Emerging Startups award has been a crowning achievement of our progress during a year that has allowed us to set growth records on multiple fronts,” said Maguire. “We are honored to be recognized at CREtech during this week’s New York event.”

Also this week, Azure was invited to exhibit at Cityscape Global 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in Hall 3, Pod 38 from November 11th to 14th, and Eidelman will be presenting on November 13th. Billed as the world’s largest property event, Cityscape Global, will unite 400 leading brands with international investors and an anticipated audience of 140,000 as Saudi Arabia's robust economy, supportive government policies, and thriving real estate and hospitality markets offer unparalleled new real estate opportunities.

"Azure Printed Homes is committed to revolutionizing the global construction industry,” said Eidelman. “We're dedicated to expanding our reach and bringing sustainable, rapid and affordable solutions worldwide."

About CREtech

CREtech is Reimagining the Built World. We are the largest international community of professionals devoted to technological innovation in the real estate sector. Our mission is to drive tech adoption and innovation in the built world by organizing conferences annually in New York and London.

About Cityscape Global

Cityscape Global is organized by Tahaluf, a strategic alliance between Informa PLC, the Saudi Arabian Federation for Cyber Security and Programming (SAFCSP) and the Events Investment Fund (EIF). Cityscape Global will provide local, regional and international businesses with a high-profile platform to showcase their projects and services to visitors all over the world, while also forging new multinational collaborations.

About Azure Printed Homes

Azure Printed Homes is a leader in 3D-printing homes from recycled polymers and fiberglass, dedicated to creating a more affordable and sustainable world. The company's team is a dynamic blend of entrepreneurs and experts from diverse backgrounds who bring a wealth of expertise to this venture. Azure Printed Homes is progressively setting real estate and hospitality industries standards in speed, affordability and sustainability in its mission to make homes, studios, accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and tiny homes available to all.

With three state-of-the-art 3D printing robots in its California factory and a new Colorado factory opening in 2025, Azure Printed Homes leads the global industry in high- speed production, pioneering a new era of construction excellence. Customers can design their homes through the company's online configurator, and Azure Printed Homes will print prefabricate and deliver them anywhere in the US within one to four weeks, offering future-focused living spaces that enrich lives and invest in the planet's future. For more information visit www.azureprintedhomes.com.

