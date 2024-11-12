Promega and QuantumCyte Sign Co-Marketing Agreement, Present Joint Poster at Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2024 Meeting

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Promega Corporation and QuantumCyte today announced a strategic joint marketing agreement aimed at enhancing the workflow solutions available to clinical laboratories. The collaboration will focus on the joint promotion of the QuantumCyte QCPRECISE!™ precision tissue enrichment platform alongside manual and automated nucleic acid purification chemistry from Promega. The two companies will present a joint poster highlighting this workflow at the upcoming Association for Molecular Pathology 2024 Annual Meeting, November 19-23 in Vancouver.

“The Maxwell® CSC system complements QuantumCyte’s QCPRECISE!™ tissue enrichment technology to deliver a high-throughput and efficient solution for labs seeking to optimize their workflow efficiency,” says Alok Sharma, Global Clinical Market Director at Promega. “Additionally, the ReliaPrep™ kits cater to labs requiring adaptable solutions for lower throughput or specialized applications.”

“The QCPRECISE!™ Scan Print Extract (SPE) platform increases cellular nucleic acid purity from solid tissue biopsies for downstream multi-omic applications,” says John Butler, Chief Scientific Officer at QuantumCyte. “Through the integration with Maxwell® CSC System and ReliaPrep™ kits, a complete workflow that produces high purity nucleic acid is now available for use in commercial, research and pharma applications.”

The joint marketing initiative will leverage both companies’ expertise to develop materials demonstrating the utility of combining QCPRECISE! with Maxwell® and ReliaPrep™ extraction platforms. Service teams from both companies will also receive product training to support customers leveraging the entire workflow.

Both companies are prepared to answer questions and discuss workflow solutions at AMP 2024. A poster titled “Enhanced MSI Status Determination from FFPE Tissue Sections Using an Integrated Workflow Combining QuantumCyte’s QCPRECISE!™ with Promega’s Maxwell® CSC DNA FFPE Kit” (#ST094) will be presented on Friday, November 22.

Learn more about Promega nucleic acid purification solutions here.

Learn more about QuantumCyte QCPRECISE! here.

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company’s portfolio of over 4,000 products supports a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. These tools and technologies have grown in their application over the last 45 years and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and veterinary, agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. Learn more at promega.com

About QuantumCyte

QuantumCyte enables DNA and RNA purification to address the high demand for precision medicine and AI-powered digital pathology. Our platform delivers significant increases in variant allele frequencies when compared to the standard method for genomic applications. The QCPRECISE!™ provides a scalable high-throughput precision extraction platform designed for isolating DNA and RNA from complex tissue biopsies for clinical testing. QuantumCyte’s solution is used by large reference labs, hospitals and pharma companies. The platform combines the PrintMatch™ software, an ultra-high-precision inkjet tissue printer and a consumables kit to deliver highly enriched tumor tissue for genomics applications. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley in Sunnyvale, CA, USA. Learn more at quantumcyte.com.