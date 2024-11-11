With 93% Faster Government Approvals, Marshall Homes Triples Housing Supply And Savings for Ajax Families With New “Time” Community

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to Ontario's housing crisis, Marshall Homes has secured quick government collaboration to approve its new community of urban townhomes, "Time" in just five weeks — expediting conventional approval timelines. This groundbreaking acceleration of approving an Official Plan Amendment and Zoning Bylaw comes at a crucial moment when the province faces a dire shortage of affordable housing.

In addition to the speedy approval process, the original project proposal for “Time” was expanded from 27 homes to 81 homes, creating a 300% increase in much-needed homes within Durham Region. By reducing the approval process by 93% and completing the development proposal in just five weeks — compared to the typical 18-24 month timeframe — Marshall Homes is poised to make homeownership more attainable, with prices starting in the low $600,000s—far below the average attached housing price of $851,733 in the area. The accelerated approvals process and increased number of homes from the original proposal passes down $20,000 in interest and consultation savings for future homebuyers, making it one of the most affordable townhome options available in the region.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to Mayor Collier, Premier Ford, Ajax Tarion, TRCA, and HCRA teams for their incredible support. Their response to progressive legislation truly makes a difference in improving affordability," says Craig Marshall, Founder and President of Marshall Homes. "Their willingness to collaborate has allowed us to bring much-needed homes to market, mitigating the usual delays and extra costs that come with lengthy approval processes, which in turn allows us to pass savings down to homeowners. The urgency of more homes is getting through to all levels of governmental authority and more importantly to the people that work there. It is infectious."

“Through initiatives like the “Time” project, we are demonstrating how effective collaboration between government and private developers can lead to innovative solutions for housing shortages,” said Shaun Collier, Mayor of the Town of Ajax. “We remain committed to supporting projects that not only provide homes but also contribute to the overall well-being of our communities.”

The architectural firm, Hunt Design Associates, designed the “Time” project. It features thoughtfully crafted urban bungalows and two-level townhomes. The designs prioritize accessibility and long-term livability, some with stair-free layouts that enhance residents' comfort and functionality. The contemporary architecture features large windows that flood spaces with natural light. This serves to improve the quality of life and health for the homeowners. The natural light and high ceilings create an open, expansive feel in the spaces. The development features a diverse suite mix of 2 bedroom options ranging from 800 - 1,200 square feet, catering to various family needs. Each suite will include on-site parking making “Time” well-suited for families looking to put down roots in the Durham region.

Located just north of Kingston Road with easy access to the 401, Ajax offers an ideal mix of convenience and community. Situated on the edge of the Duffins Trail System in Central Ajax, the “Time” development is within walking distance of the expansive greenspace, perfect for those looking for a natural oasis. Residents with families will enjoy the walkable proximity of over five primary and secondary schools. For those who work and play just outside the city, “Time” is an 8-minute drive from the Ajax GO station and Highway 401.

Inside the region, residents will enjoy easy access to local amenities, including the Pickering Golf Club, Pickering and Ajax casinos, the waterfront, and the Audley Recreation Centre, all within a ten-minute drive. This strategic location ensures that future homeowners enjoy vibrant community life and essential services.

This development not only fills a critical gap in the local housing supply but also serves as a model for future projects. Marshall Homes remains committed to innovation and efficiency in the housing sector, with a focus on creating quality homes in well-connected communities.

Suites at “Time” will start from the low $600,000s. Register now for exclusive updates and early access to secure one of Durham’s most affordable homes at marshallhomes.ca/communities/time.

