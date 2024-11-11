Super League Brings Ancient Rome to Fortnite Creative Platform Ahead of Paramount Pictures’ Gladiator II Film Release

Super League is launching Gladiator Gauntlet on Unreal Engine Fortnite Edition ahead of the Paramount Pictures’ Gladiator II where players will battle in an epic, life-like version of the film’s Colosseum (Graphic: Business Wire)

Super League is launching Gladiator Gauntlet on Unreal Engine Fortnite Edition ahead of the Paramount Pictures’ Gladiator II where players will battle in an epic, life-like version of the film’s Colosseum (Graphic: Business Wire)

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a leader in redefining the gaming industry as a media channel, today announced its partnership with Paramount Pictures to release a custom Gladiator II-inspired Fortnite map, Gladiator Gauntlet, ahead of the film’s release on November 22. To drive awareness of the map and broader awareness of the movie, Super League and Paramount Pictures are collaborating with the creators of multiple popular UEFN maps who will place Gladiator NPCs and portals to Gladiator Gauntlet within their own experiences, including Minigame Box PVP, Bodycam, Chained Together, Bank City, Speed Realistics, and Sniper One Shot Battle.

UEFN is a revolutionary gaming platform enabling brands and IP owners to build captivating worlds for a massive audience interested in interactive entertainment. “Gladiator Gauntlet” will immerse players in the Roman Empire to do battle in the film’s iconic Colosseum, which was designed from a live art scan of its physical counterpart from the film. The experience also will challenge players to fight through a series of trials in other high fidelity arenas inspired by stadiums and locations featured in the movie and modeled after Ancient Rome.

“Gladiator is one of the most epic film sagas of all time. With the sequel set to equal the original 2000 film in unforgettable action sequences, Gladiator Gauntlet will offer Generation Z gamers the chance to immerse themselves in glorious battles within history’s most grand arena,” said Super League President and Chief Commercial Officer Matt Edelman. “We’re thankful to Paramount Pictures for enabling Super League to bring such an ideal Fortnite Creative experience to life for an audience primed to head to theaters to experience the grandeur of Gladiator II.”

Leading up to the film’s release date, Paramount Pictures will host custom Gladiator-themed streams run by top Fortnite content creators Typical Gamer, Loserfruit, and Peterbot, on Twitch. The experience is available between November 9 to 29 for entertainment fans over the age of 18.

To learn more about how Paramount is bringing Gladiator II to Fortnite, visit this link.

About Gladiator II:

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

About Paramount

Paramount’s (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) is a global portfolio of multimedia entertainment and news brands. Paramount has an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel.

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining the gaming industry as a media channel for global brands. As a leading end-to-end immersive content partner, Super League enables marketers, advertisers, and IP owners to reach massive audiences through creativity, innovation, and gameplay within the world’s largest immersive platforms. Boasting an award-winning development studio, a vast community of native creators, and a proprietary suite of tools that maximize user engagement, Super League is a one-of-a-kind holistic solutions provider. Whether a partner is focused on building a world-class creative experience, achieving a lift in brand awareness, inspiring deeper customer loyalty, or finding new sources of revenue, Super League is at the forefront – always pioneering within immersive worlds. For more information, visit superleague.com.