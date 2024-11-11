Legitify Partners with DocuSign

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legitify, Europe’s first digital notarisation solution, is pleased to announce a new partnership with DocuSign, the global leader in e-signature technology to expand our offering across different markets.

This partnership enables Legitify to expand the notary base and grow its solution offering across different countries, while customers benefit from DocuSign’s trusted e-signature functionality. Legitify continues to transform the way online notarisations are carried out, offering a more streamlined and accessible solution to users across various industries and geographies.

“Together with DocuSign, we are committed to helping businesses improve operational efficiency, reduce reliance on paper-based processes, and adhere to the highest standards of compliance and regulation,” said Aida Lutaj, CEO at Legitify.

About Legitify

Founded in 2020, Legitify is Europe’s leading online notarisation solution designed to make notarisation easier, faster, and more accessible for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Legitify has quickly become a leading solution in the European market, offering secure, compliant, and efficient notarisation services to over 2000+ customers across different industries such as: financial services, HR, Tax services, real estate, legal and other professional services. Backed by leading investors and following a €1.5 million seed round announcement earlier this year, Legitify continues to innovate and expand, transforming the notarisation process by leveraging advanced technologies that remove traditional barriers.

About DocuSign

DocuSign is a global leader in e-signature technology, transforming how businesses and individuals manage agreements. Since its inception in 2003, DocuSign has empowered more than a million customers across 180 countries to automate and streamline their agreement processes. The company’s platform offers unparalleled ease of use and secure, legally-binding signatures, helping organizations eliminate the inefficiencies of paper-based workflows. DocuSign’s platform integrates seamlessly with existing systems, making it a trusted choice for accelerating business operations and enhancing compliance worldwide.

As businesses increasingly adopt digital tools to simplify complex workflows, this partnership comes at an ideal time, offering a secure, fully online solution to simplify notarisation workflows.