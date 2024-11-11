MERGE and Wilton Brands Partner to Launch New Branding and Advertising Campaign

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MERGE, an integrated technology and marketing services provider, is bringing the art of creating, sharing and joy of baking and decorating to life with the first advertising campaign for Wilton. Wilton, a leader in baking and decorating, debuted its bold new advertising campaign entitled “The Wonderful World of Wilton” today, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s ongoing evolution.

"Wilton prides itself on being more than a brand; we celebrate and foster a passionate community that thrives on creativity and the shared joy of baking and decorating," said Shanta McGahey, Wilton’s Director of Masterbrand and Community. "This campaign is designed to remind consumers of the joyful side of baking while daring them to embrace their creativity and bake and decorate more often. We believe that inspiring joy for making, creating and sharing leads to sweeter moments.”

“The Wonderful World of Wilton” is a vibrant celebration of the joy and creativity found in baking and decorating and dares bakers of all skill levels to explore their creative potential with Wilton’s extensive range of products. This campaign underscores Wilton's commitment to promoting the benefits of home baking and decorating and marks an exciting new chapter in its legacy of education and inspiration.

The campaign will be showcased across multiple platforms, including streaming TV, social media, retail media and in-store promotions, ensuring a wide reach and engagement with both new audiences and existing fans. The integrated digital campaign is dovetailed with a bold and vibrant new look for the 95-year-old brand.

“MERGE is honored to support a historical brand such as Wilton with their first ever advertising campaign. This has been an incredible opportunity for the entire MERGE team, and extra special for our creative group to break the category conventions. We spotlighted the emotional benefit of joy that baking and decorating brings instead of focusing on the functional benefits of products,” said Kevin Sheehan, SVP, Group Creative Director at MERGE. “With a brand so well-known and loved, globally, we were mindful of what it meant to be true to the colorful, lighthearted spirit of Wilton while ensuring we were bold in the way our campaign expressed the joy and creativity that’s inherent to baking and decorating. Taking risks in your craft and reaping the reward– that’s what the Wonderful World of Wilton is all about.”

Wilton invites everyone to join in this exciting journey of baking exploration and creativity. As the campaign rolls out, it promises to deliver not just inspiration but also the tools and support needed to make baking an accessible and joyful experience with both new audiences and existing fans.

See the campaign here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SLwSp4WqFlo

