Carvana and Jimmie Johnson Redefine Fast In Same Day Delivery Ad Campaign

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, today launched a new broadcast campaign starring seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson. The commercial highlights Carvana’s same day vehicle delivery service, allowing customers to receive their car in less than 24 hours after placing an order on carvana.com.

“After several successful seasons with Jimmie, we couldn’t be more excited to have him star in a Same Day Delivery campaign,” said Ryan Keeton, Carvana’s co-founder and Chief Brand Officer. “His proven record on the race track makes him a natural choice for a commercial highlighting the speed of Carvana’s Same Day Delivery.”

Produced by Carvana's in-house creative team, the ad showcases Johnson's humor as he experiences a ‘day in the life' of a Carvana customer advocate. His famous precision on the racetrack seamlessly translates to the speed and ease of Carvana’s same day delivery service as he takes on the challenge of delivering cars to excited customers in just hours. The campaign will air across multiple platforms, including television, digital, and social media channels in the coming weeks.

“When I learned Carvana could deliver a car in less than two hours, I was blown away,” said Jimmie Johnson. “The Carvana team truly makes every minute count. Their same day delivery isn’t just fast—it’s a game changer, combining speed with reliability in a way that redefines car buying.”

Carvana offers an easy, transparent process that allows customers to purchase a car entirely online. With just a few clicks, buyers can choose their dream car from an extensive online inventory, complete the purchase process, and schedule a delivery time that works for them–in some cases, as soon as the very same day. For more information about Carvana’s same day delivery service, visit carvana.com.

Carvana’s mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. Over the past decade, Carvana has revolutionized automotive retail and delighted millions of customers with an offering that is fun, fast, and fair. With Carvana, customers can choose from tens of thousands of vehicles, get financing, trade-in, and complete a purchase entirely online with the convenience of home delivery or local pick up in over 300 U.S. markets. Carvana’s vertically integrated platform is powered by its passionate team, unique national infrastructure, and purpose-built technology. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company and is proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers.

