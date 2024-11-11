Resecurity and METCO Partner to Strengthen Cybersecurity in Kuwait

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resecurity, a U.S.-based cybersecurity firm, has partnered with Middle East Telecommunications Company (METCO) to enhance cybersecurity in Kuwait, delivering advanced threat intelligence and cyber resilience for METCO clients.

With over 40 years serving the region, METCO will integrate Resecurity’s threat detection and AI-driven intelligence, helping Kuwaiti organizations defend against evolving cyber threats and comply with national cybersecurity goals.

Strategic Goals and Benefits of the Partnership:

Enhanced Cyber Defense: Integration of Resecurity’s solutions along with METCO services will strengthen protection against cyber threats for Kuwaiti businesses.

Localized Threat Intelligence: Combining METCO’s regional expertise with Resecurity’s intelligence will provide real-time threat insights.

Compliance and Innovation: The partnership supports Kuwait’s cybersecurity objectives, focusing on compliance and proactive threat mitigation.

“We are thrilled to partner with METCO, a leader in ICT with a strong commitment to regional security,” said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. “Together, we will help Kuwaiti businesses anticipate, prevent, and respond to cyber threats with unprecedented precision.”

METCO Chairman Tawfiq Ahmed Bin Sultan emphasized, “In partnership with Resecurity, we can now offer our clients the most advanced cybersecurity solutions to protect their assets and operations against today’s complex cyber risks.”

About Resecurity

Founded in 2016, Resecurity provides a unified platform for endpoint protection, fraud prevention, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Recognized globally for innovation, Resecurity delivers early-warning identification of cyber threats, earning a spot among Inc. Magazine’s Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles. For more, visit Resecurity’s website.

About METCO

Founded in 1978, METCO is a leading ICT solutions provider in the Middle East and Africa. With over 1,000 clients across Kuwait, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Oman, METCO supports unified communications, network infrastructure, data centers, and physical security, along with 24/7 managed security services through its Security Operations Center. For more, visit Metco | We Bring Things in a Smart Way.