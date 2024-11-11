Keelvar Integrates with DAT to Enhance Freight Procurement with Real-Time Market Data

CORK, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keelvar, a global leader in intelligent sourcing optimization and automation, today announced an integration with DAT Freight & Analytics that makes DAT iQ spot and contract rates directly accessible through Keelvar’s platform. The integration gives shippers real-time insights into both spot and contract markets, helping them make smarter decisions and streamline their processes. With the industry’s most comprehensive and reliable pricing data at their fingertips, shippers can cut down on manual work, reduce errors, and secure better freight rates.

DAT iQ is powered by more than $1 trillion in freight market transactions submitted directly and exclusively by more than 1,400 freight shippers and brokers, giving users the ability to compare their company’s performance to all contributors over time and across numerous factors, including average distance, count of loads, fuel cost per mile, total cost over time, and the percent of spot loads.

"The integration of DAT’s real-time freight data into Keelvar's platform elevates our customers' procurement strategies,” said Alan Holland, founder and CEO of Keelvar. “With instant access to market insights, they can confidently optimize their freight sourcing, reduce costs, and navigate challenges with greater precision and efficiency.”

Benefits to customers include:

Real-time data for smarter decisions: The integration brings unmatched visibility into spot and contract markets, empowering shippers to optimize their sourcing strategies with reliable, up-to-date data. DAT iQ models consume new data daily to produce the most current market rates.

Streamlined processes: Automated data integration pulls high-quality freight rates directly into Keelvar’s platform, reducing manual effort and minimizing errors.

Cost optimization: By benchmarking against DAT’s extensive datasets, shippers can negotiate rates with confidence and ensure cost-effective freight solutions.

"This integration with Keelvar delivers advanced freight insights to the shippers who trust our data," said Ken Adamo, DAT’s Vice President of Strategy and Chief of Analytics. "With access to historical, current, and predictive pricing, joint users can better navigate complex freight markets."

The integration also streamlines the API authentication process, allowing seamless access to data across sourcing events. With real-time and historical rates, shippers can better manage carrier relationships and secure optimal pricing for freight.

Visit dat.com/Shippers to learn more about DAT iQ.

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates the largest truckload freight marketplace and truckload freight data analytics service in North America. Shippers, transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights based on more than 400 million annual freight matches and a database of $150 billion in annual freight market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. DAT is headquartered in Beaverton, Ore. For more information, visit dat.com/Shippers.

About Keelvar

Keelvar is the only eSourcing tool that combines sourcing optimization and automation capabilities in a user-friendly interface, designed to address the pressure on procurement teams to do more with less. This award-winning SaaS-based solutions significantly enhances the speed and quality of supplier negotiations.

Trusted by 120+ of the world's largest organizations including ExxonMobil, Microsoft, Coca-Cola, Samsung, and Siemens, Keelvar is the preferred solution for leading enterprises looking to achieve and scale sourcing excellence. For more information visit Keelvar.com.