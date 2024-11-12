National CineMedia, in Partnership with CJ 4DPLEX and Regal, Brings Xfinity’s Campaign for Universal Pictures’ Wicked to Life in the First U.S. 4DX Brand Spot

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising platform in the U.S., in partnership with Comcast’s Xfinity, CJ 4DPLEX, and Regal, today announced the first-ever 4DX ad spot in the U.S. In celebration of Universal Pictures’ new cinematic event Wicked, the industry-leading brands have teamed up to release the Xfinity short film about the making of Wicked, “Stay Connected to Your Dreams,” in 4DX. The spot combines dynamic on-screen visuals with synchronized motion seats and hyper-realistic environmental effects like bubbles, wind, and lightning to create a magical cinema experience.

The 4DX advertisement will run in select 4DX Regal theaters across the country starting November 18, 2024, ahead of the November 22, 2024, theatrical release of Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz based on the generation-defining stage musical. The spot will also run without 4DX effects in NCM theaters nationwide this holiday season.

“The immersive nature of big screen cinema advertising already provides marketers with the highest attention scores of any media platform, and this 4DX innovation for Comcast’s Xfinity campaign further enhances that unparalleled level of consumer ad engagement,” said Mike Rosen, Chief Revenue Officer at National CineMedia. “And thanks to this partnership, we have together raised the bar, adding an experiential element to further connect brands with the most valuable, hard-to-reach audiences.”

“Stay Connected to Your Dreams,” which is directed by Alice Brooks, ASC, Wicked’s director of photography, taps into the power of connection, friendship, and achieving your dreams. The spot centers on Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande on their personal journeys from childhood to present day, where they take on the iconic roles of Elphaba and Glinda in this landmark film. The campaign showcases how the Internet can help connect people to powerful entertainment experiences and create special moments with the people we are closest to.

“Xfinity delivers an unmatched connectivity experience and is constantly looking for breakthrough opportunities to showcase all the brand can do through creative storytelling,” said Clayton Ruebensaal, Chief Creative Officer, Xfinity. “We are thrilled to tell the story of how technology played a small part in connecting stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to their iconic roles of Glinda and Elphaba, and the pivotal role of technology in bringing the magic of Wicked and Xfinity together in 4DX in collaboration with our partners.”

Duncan Macdonald, Senior Vice President, Business Development, CJ 4DPLEX Americas, added, “Together with Regal, Xfinity, and NCM we want moviegoers to receive a small sneak peek of what to expect with Wicked in 4DX, as a super-premium presentation that is a completely different experience than they can get at home. We also want brands to create impactful preshow entertainment by utilizing the 4DX format in a unique way to stand out and get the attention of the sought-after Gen Y and Z audiences who are a core demographic of the 4DX moviegoing consumer.”

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., we unite brands with young, diverse audiences through the power of movies and popular culture. NCM’s Noovie® pre-show is presented exclusively in 42 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC, LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 18,200 screens in over 1,400 theaters in 195 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital and Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) go beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online, mobile, and place-based marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. NCM is the managing member and owner of approximately 100% of and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,752 screens in 423 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of September 30, 2024. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company’s theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. Additional information is available online at REGmovies.com.

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and 'Ultra 4DX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 390 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 745 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

One of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its journey to the big screen as a spectacular cinematic event this holiday season.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning and Oscar®-nominated powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman gilded by privilege who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Olivier Award winner and Emmy nominee Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond.

Wicked is produced by Marc Platt p.g.a. (La La Land, The Little Mermaid), whose films, television shows and stage productions have earned a combined 46 Oscar® nominations, 58 Emmy nominations and 36 Tony nominations, and by multiple Tony winner David Stone (Kimberly Akimbo, Next to Normal), with whom Platt produced the blockbuster Wicked stage musical. The executive producers are Stephen Schwartz, David Nicksay, Jared LeBoff, Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox.

Wicked is based on the generation-defining musical stage play with music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire. The screenplay is by Winnie Holzman and Winnie Holzman & Dana Fox. The film score is by John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.

The Broadway stage musical is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, the Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.