Staples Business Advantage and The National Service Alliance Announce a Special Offer for New NSA Members

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Staples Business Advantage and National Service Alliance (NSA), announced a new promotion enabling contract cleaning companies to receive substantial savings on cleaning and janitorial supplies by leveraging the NSA’s group buying power.

Between now and the end of the year, Staples Business Advantage will offer new incentives for joining NSA, resulting in no out-of-pocket expense for new members, plus additional discounts on top of NSA's industry-leading, double-digit savings.

“Staples Business Advantage is proud to partner with over 160 NSA members, helping them serve their customers by providing them with an industry-leading supply chain, solutions for cost and labor savings and an assortment of over 18,000 janitorial and cleaning supplies,” said Mike Cusick, Vice President, Staples Business Advantage Facility Solutions. “This new promotion offers contract cleaning companies the perfect opportunity to learn how partnering with Staples Business Advantage and the NSA can impact their business.”

“The NSA is thrilled that additional savings are available to new NSA Members through our partnership with Staples,” said Michael Conrad, President of the NSA. “Staples continues to raise the bar on value & support for Building Service Contractors across the country.”

To learn more about this special offer and how partnering with Staples Business Advantage and the NSA can impact your operations, contact Michael Dunnebecke, National Account Director, at michael.dunnebecke@staples.com. You can also visit Staples Business Advantage at the 2024 ISSA Show in Las Vegas, November 19-21 at booth 1257.

About National Service Alliance

National Service Alliance (NSA), the premier Group Purchasing Organization for Building Service Contractors, offers an invaluable membership opportunity to contract cleaning businesses. We are a highly trusted and principled presence within the cleaning industry for more than 20 years. By negotiating cost-effective contracts and building esteemed relationships with our distributor and manufacturer partners, NSA offers unlimited growth potential for your business. Learn more at: https://nansa.org/.

About Staples Business Advantage

Staples Business Advantage is one of the largest distributors of cleaning and janitorial supplies in the US. Our Experts, paired with the latest technology innovations, help our customers drive efficiency in their cleaning operations. These experts make work easier, smarter, and more efficient for businesses of all sizes. The company operates in North America through eCommerce and direct sales and is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at: www.staplesadvantage.com.