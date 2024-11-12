Topcon Addresses World’s Water Insecurity Through Wine to Water Filter Build Event

The water filtering system was demonstrated during the Wine To Water Filter Build event at the Topcon Technical Xperience. From left: Mike Gomes from Topcon, Mary Martha Prince and Tim Cox, Jr., from Wine To Water. (Photo: Business Wire)

The water filtering system was demonstrated during the Wine To Water Filter Build event at the Topcon Technical Xperience. From left: Mike Gomes from Topcon, Mary Martha Prince and Tim Cox, Jr., from Wine To Water. (Photo: Business Wire)

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Topcon Positioning Systems announces support of the global nonprofit organization Wine To Water (WTW) through sponsorship of a WTW Filter Build®. The event was held during the Topcon Technical Xperience in October for distributors from around the world, including North America, Latin America, and Australia, at the Topcon Positioning Systems global headquarters in California, USA. Participants built 200 filter kits that will be distributed worldwide to provide clean, potable water. It is estimated that as many as 2,000 people will have access to safe drinking water for a decade through the use of the filter kits assembled during the event.

Water insecurity — essentially the lack of access to clean drinking water — affects an estimated 2 billion people around the world, and waterborne diseases are directly linked to more than 400,000 childhood deaths globally each year. Helping alleviate that situation has been the goal of WTW founder Doc Hendley, whose talk at the 2023 Association of Equipment Manufacturers annual conference led to Topcon reaching out to the organization, according to Mike Gomes, Topcon vice president, Sustainability and Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“Topcon is a 92-year-old company and, in addition to our work centering on sustainability, one of our core values stresses the need to be a member of the worldwide community,” Gomes said. “WTW aligns perfectly with that, so when we were looking for an engagement topic for this year’s Topcon Technical Xperience, Doc Hendley’s talk on water insecurity hit very close to home. And by the end of the filter assembly exercise, you could see the smiles on the faces of the attendees. It’s not often you get an opportunity to make a life-changing impact like that. The Topcon motto ‘For Work That Matters’ was demonstrated by every person in the room that day.”

Tim Cox, Jr., WTW’s vice president of Product and Innovations, who was onsite for the Topcon event, said, “Not only does Topcon have a track record for promoting sustainable practices in construction and agriculture, it also puts real credence in its CSR efforts,” he said. “The filter build was just one very impactful example of that, and as the beneficiary of those efforts, we are very grateful.”

When Topcon hosted its first charitable event in conjunction with the inaugural Technical Xperience in 2023, it was uncertain how attendees might respond to a session unrelated to technical training. Those apprehensions have long since been put aside, according to Ron Oberlander, vice president of Topcon Global Professional Services. “When we saw how engaged the attendees were in the 2023 activity, which was a Habitat for Humanity Playhouse Build, we knew we wanted to provide a rewarding activity to benefit the community again this year,” he said. “Because Topcon solutions have a reach worldwide, however, we wanted to make sure that any event we held would be focused on giving back to the global community; that’s certainly the case with Wine To Water.”

Wine To Water (WTW) is a global nonprofit preserving life and dignity through the power of clean water. Since WTW was founded in 2004, over 2.1 million people in 55 countries and over 1800 communities have gained access to safe and clean water. While developing water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions (WASH) in direct partnership with local leaders, WTW creates impact beyond water. This impact includes environmental sustainability, improved education, women’s empowerment, better healthcare, and economic growth. Projects are designed and executed by trained teams of engineers, health care professionals, staff and community leaders. WTW is active in Nepal, Dominican Republic, the Amazon, and Tanzania, where they provide ongoing support of customized, sustainable water treatment systems and processes. When the need arises, WTW disaster response teams are always ready to respond in the USA and around the world. For more information, to donate, or to volunteer, visit wtw.org or @winetowater on Instagram.

Topcon Positioning Systems is an industry-leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Systems is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. (topconpositioning.com, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram). Its European head office is in Zoetermeer, Netherlands. Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (7732). Topcon Agriculture: (LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram)