NetApp Collaborates with Red Hat to Deliver Increased Flexibility for Virtualized Environments

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, today announced an expanded collaboration with Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, to offer new solutions to streamline and accelerate enterprise application development and management in virtual environments. By uniting NetApp’s intelligent data infrastructure with Red Hat OpenShift, this collaboration offers customers more flexibility to manage their virtualized environments more seamlessly on-premises and in the hybrid multicloud.

Companies are under increasing pressure to innovate quickly, developing new and differentiated enterprise applications that can simplify ongoing business operations or drive improved outcomes for customers. Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes and trusted by thousands of companies, including more than half of the top 25 Global Fortune 500, to help streamline application lifecycles and drive innovation for AI. NetApp is expanding its work with Red Hat to deliver enhancements to its intelligent data infrastructure to reduce costs and increase the flexibility of Red Hat OpenShift environments as customers develop, manage, secure and protect Kubernetes containerized workloads and virtualized applications.

“In today’s ever-changing technology landscape, organizations need to embrace flexibility and agility so they can adapt and create a winning strategy,” said Jonsi Stefansson, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at NetApp. “Developing, deploying, and managing modern enterprise applications requires high-performance and secure, persistent flash storage and advanced data management capabilities. NetApp intelligent data infrastructure with Red Hat OpenShift makes it simpler and faster for customers to adopt and manage their virtualized environments, as well as deliver performance, mobility and security for critical data managed on Red Hat OpenShift AI.”

To support the expanded collaboration with Red Hat, NetApp is announcing new capabilities that give customers more flexibility in how they deploy and manage virtual environments, especially as they leverage Red Hat OpenShift, including:

Trident: The container storage interface (CSI) integration for Trident provides Red Hat customers running Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization direct and simplified access to NetApp ONTAP® advanced replication and disaster recovery software. This allows Red Hat OpenShift operations teams and DevOps teams to use their existing familiar management interfaces and pull ONTAP functionality into their existing workflows, while also leveraging high-performance, all-flash storage that maintains persistence even as virtual machines or containers are created, modified, or removed. NetApp is releasing a new version of Trident that includes integrated protection, migration, and disaster recovery capabilities at no additional cost. In addition, it extends support for Google Cloud NetApp Volumes.

NetApp has released new validated designs for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift AI deployments on its Cisco FlexPod converged infrastructure solution. This gives customers greater confidence that their Red Hat virtualized and modern AI workloads run smoothly through a single point of support and delivery as they leverage virtualization and container management, network, server and storage functionality. Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated with Google Cloud NetApp Volumes on Google Cloud: A new integration with NetApp Volumes gives customers the option to use a first-party storage service in Google Cloud to run their containerized workloads, giving them increased flexibility to leverage persistent enterprise storage built on NetApp ONTAP. With Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated, enterprises have a fully managed application platform to help ensure their clusters work as expected with expert support. Now, customers have a supported way to move Red Hat OpenShift workloads to Google Cloud and benefit from NetApp ONTAP intelligent data infrastructure capabilities.

“We believe in the power of open source software to help businesses access the latest features and capabilities to run their IT environments,” said Stefanie Chiras, Senior Vice President, Partner Ecosystem Success, Red Hat. “At the core of the open-source philosophy is collaboration, and in that spirit, we are expanding our collaboration with NetApp to help empower customers with the flexibility they need to drive innovation in their virtualized environments. Intelligent data infrastructure from NetApp provides a solid foundation for Red Hat OpenShift customers to further modernize and protect the applications running in their virtual deployments and Kubernetes containers.”

To explore these new integrations and learn how NetApp can enhance your Red Hat OpenShift deployments, visit the NetApp booth #R45 at KubeCon in Salt Lake City, Utah from November 12-15, 2024.

