California Pizza Kitchen Enters First Major Domestic Franchise Deal as Part of its Newly Activated Growth Strategy

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the iconic restaurant brand renowned for bold, innovative flavors with a California point of view, today announced its next chapter of growth with the activation of its domestic franchising program. For the first time in the brand’s history, CPK is franchising select U.S. markets, both new and existing, as part of a broader strategy to accelerate revenue and unit growth. CPK has reached its first partnership agreement under this program with Sundine LLC, a multi-unit operator with a proven track record in the fast-casual and quick-service restaurant space.

Under the new agreement, Sundine will acquire three CPK locations in its home market of Las Vegas, with plans to open six additional units across both Nevada and Utah over the next several years. These strategic openings will serve as a cornerstone of CPK's domestic expansion strategy, which focuses on partnering with a select group of experienced operators in key markets who will be granted exclusive rights to develop the beloved restaurant brand in determined territories, as well as future brand extensions.

"This is a significant moment in CPK’s growth strategy as we officially welcome our first major partner in the domestic business,” said Michael Beacham, President at California Pizza Kitchen. "Aligning with top-tier operators like Sundine, in key markets outside of California, is not just about building new restaurants – it’s about ensuring the continued long-term equity of our brand and quality of our guest experience. With Sunrise’s expertise and personal passion for CPK, they will certainly set the bar high for future partnerships."

Sundine, which operates more than 85 restaurant and retail units across well-known brands, such as Del Taco and Jack in the Box, was selected for their deep industry experience and operational infrastructure. Their multi-unit franchise expertise and commitment to quality made them the perfect partner to help CPK continue its legacy of menu innovation, craveability and hospitality.

“We are honored to become true partners with California Pizza Kitchen,” said Sanjiv Bhagat, Franchise Partner and CEO, Sundine. “Our family has been loyally dining at CPK for as long as I can remember, and as restaurant owners, we are fully confident in the continued growth of this brand.”

CPK’s franchising program offers experienced multi-unit and multi-brand operators an exciting opportunity to invest in and operate a highly recognized, loved, and established brand with widespread appeal, multiple use occasions, and a nearly 40-year legacy of culinary innovation. CPK’s unique offering grants partners exclusive rights to domestic expansion of the full-service dining concept, as well as future brand extensions, making it a rare opportunity in the marketplace. Additionally, CPK provides franchise partners with the tools and resources needed for success, including cutting-edge technology, marketing, training and operational support.

In addition to Nevada and Utah, CPK is actively engaged with potential partners for markets such as Florida, the Mid-Atlantic region and along the East Coast, among others. The Company aims to select three to four qualified partners per year, in parallel with growing company owned locations, to reach its overall domestic expansion goals.

For those interested in exploring franchising opportunities with CPK, more information can be found at cpk.com/franchise.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to gourmet California inspired pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in restaurants across 27 states, as well as nine countries and U.S. territories. Additionally, through strategic licensing partners, the CPK brand is available to consumers in grocery stores nationwide as a leading premium line of frozen pizzas, as well as salad dressings. From its innovative, hearth-baked pizzas such as The Original BBQ Chicken, Thai Chicken, and California Club, to inventive salads, and unique pasta dishes that combine the old world with the new, CPK does everything with an imaginative California-inspired twist that guests love.