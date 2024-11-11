Total Wireless Announces Partnership with Puerto Rican Boxing Trailblazer and Unified Champion Amanda Serrano

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of Puerto Rican Heritage Month, Total Wireless, a fast-growing, no-contract wireless provider powered by the Verizon 5G network, is proud to announce its official partnership with Puerto Rico’s boxing trailblazer and unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP).

Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano is the most decorated fighter in women’s boxing history (47-2-1, 31 KOs). A seven-division world champion, Serrano is the first-ever undisputed champion from Puerto Rico, male or female.

Serrano, who has never owned a cell phone due to her commitment and focus on boxing, has now at age 36 received her first-ever phone. With an unlimited data plan that will never slow her down, she can stay connected while still honing in on her career.

“Total Wireless is deeply committed to supporting the Latino community and celebrating our customers’ passions,” said David Kim, SVP & CRO of Verizon Value. “Our partnership with Amanda Serrano not only empowers women and Latinas in sports, but also connects our customers through exclusive experiences like meet & greets and our video series collaboration with MVP. We’re proud to provide the reliable connectivity that brings them closer to the athletes and sports they admire.”

“Honestly, I’ve never needed a phone—never owned one in my life,” said Amanda Serrano. “But Total Wireless understands my roots and the importance of staying connected. Their commitment to the Latino community and their reliable services make them the perfect partner. Now, thanks to them, I’ll be able to connect with my fans and family from anywhere, something I’ve never been able to do before. It’s exciting and a bit surreal to finally have this kind of connection in my life.”

As part of its partnership with Most Valuable Promotions, Total Wireless will join MVP Uncut, the company’s evergreen docuseries following MVP talent behind the scenes as they prepare for Paul vs. Tyson and Taylor vs. Serrano 2. On Tuesday, November 12, MVP Uncut will capture Serrano receiving her first-ever phone at a local Total Wireless store. Other episodes of the series showcase stars like Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, and Katie Taylor, with additional exclusive videos to be released throughout fight week on MVP’s YouTube channel, promoted by MVP co-founder Jake Paul and other featured talent.

Serrano’s upcoming bout against Katie Taylor is the most anticipated rematch in women’s boxing history, following their face off at Madison Square Garden in 2022, where they became the first-ever women fighters to headline an event at the iconic venue. Taylor vs. Serrano 2 will take place on Friday, November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, live globally and free to watch for all tiers of Netflix subscribers beginning at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

On Sunday, December 1, fans will also have the exciting opportunity to meet Serrano in person at a Total Wireless store located at 917 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206. Serrano will be available for photos, as well as autographs and merch signings, giving fans a chance to connect with her up close.

For more information on Total Wireless, visit Totalwireless.com.

About Total Wireless

Total Wireless is a fast-growing, no-contract wireless provider covered by the Verizon 5G network. On a mission to raise the bar in prepaid wireless, Total Wireless offers plans with unlimited data and access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, prices guaranteed for five years (taxes and fees included), select free 5G phones with qualifying purchase plans, and more.

Total Wireless is part of the Verizon Value portfolio of prepaid brands, which includes Straight Talk, Visible, Tracfone, Simple Mobile, SafeLink, Walmart Family Mobile, and Verizon Prepaid. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services.

For more information on Total Wireless, visit one of its exclusive storefronts across the country, or check out Totalwireless.com.

About Most Valuable Promotions (MVP)

Most Valuable Promotions was founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian in 2021. With the mission to provide more creative control to fighters, MVP works to identify, grow, and maximize return for its own events and talent partners. Since inception MVP has consistently produced the biggest combat sports pay-per-view events. One year into its inception, MVP was nominated as one of the prestigious Sports Breakthroughs of the Year in 2022 by Sports Business Journal. The company signed one of the most decorated Hispanic athletes of all time, Amanda Serrano in its first year. Serrano and MVP made history in April of 2022 when Serrano went head to head with Katie Taylor, marking the first female fight to headline at Madison Square Garden, recently earning a nomination for Event of The Year by Sports Business Journal. Co-founder Nakisa Bidarian was an executive producer of the historic Triller Presents Mike Tyson v. Roy Jones Jr., which is the 8th most bought pay-per-view event in history.