The King’s Trust Selects NinjaOne to Keep Volunteers and Employees Productive

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NinjaOne®, the automated endpoint management platform, today announced The King’s Trust selected the NinjaOne Platform™ to simplify IT and boost its productivity. The renowned non-profit organization is utilizing NinjaOne to help volunteers and employees remain productive in the field. NinjaOne is managing thousands of employee and volunteer devices with automated patching and remote access that seamlessly connects in seconds to reduce operational inefficiency and boost IT team morale.

Founded by King Charles III in 1976, The King’s Trust has been a beacon of hope and support for young people across the UK. With a mission to help as many youths as possible, The Trust offers programs to build confidence, foster entrepreneurship, and enhance employability. To deliver on that mission, The Trust utilizes thousands of laptops and dozens of servers. Keeping track of those endpoints and ensuring they’re operational and secure at all times has historically been cumbersome and complex.

The King’s Trust turned to NinjaOne to automate the hardest parts of IT and keep its organization’s employees focused on achieving their mission. NinjaOne’s single console streamlines device management, so The Trust can save time and resources. It also makes patching and monitoring more reliable with automated detection and remediation capabilities, giving The Trust more confidence in its security posture. With NinjaOne, The Trust reduced its remote access connection time from 10-15 minutes to mere seconds, which allows it to field hundreds of calls per month with ease and efficiency.

“With NinjaOne, our volunteers and employees can get back to doing what matters most – helping young people succeed. NinjaOne is more than just a tool; it’s an enabler of our mission,” said Mike Beattie, Head of Infrastructure and Workplace at The King’s Trust. “NinjaOne has dramatically reduced the time our team spends on mundane endpoint management tasks and enhanced our operational efficiency. Their support team has the fastest response time I’ve seen in my career and goes above and beyond to ensure our success.”

“The King’s Trust is a true innovator – transforming its IT operations to achieve its overall mission,” said Andre Schindler, General Manager, EMEA and SVP, Global Sales, at NinjaOne. “Customer success is at the heart of what we do at NinjaOne. The King’s Trust is eliminating IT challenges by improving speed, reliability, and visibility, and enabling its employees to focus on their mission – it is a gratifying use case for automated endpoint management. Solving our customers’ problems is what drives us to constantly improve and innovate our product.”

NinjaOne automates endpoint management for more than 20,000 customers who need visibility, security, and control. This opportunity with The King’s Trust highlights the transformative power of the right IT tools. NinjaOne is consistently ranked #1 for its world-class support and is the top-rated software on G2 in eight categories, including remote monitoring and management, endpoint management, mobile device management, and patch management. NinjaOne offers unlimited and free onboarding, training, and support to every customer, no matter how big or small.

Learn more about how The King’s Trust is actioning on its mission with NinjaOne in this case study: www.ninjaone.com/customer-stories/the-kings-trust.

About NinjaOne

NinjaOne automates the hardest parts of IT, delivering visibility, security, and control over all endpoints for more than 20,000 customers.

The NinjaOne automated endpoint management platform is proven to increase productivity, reduce security risk, and lower costs for IT teams and managed service providers. NinjaOne is obsessed with customer success and provides free and unlimited onboarding, training, and support.

NinjaOne is #1 on G2 in endpoint management, patch management, remote monitoring and management, and mobile device management.

Try NinjaOne for free at https://www.ninjaone.com/freetrialform/.