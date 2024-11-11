APAC Law Enforcement Agency Secures Borders and Enhances Safety with Cognyte $10-Plus Million Expansion

HERZLIYA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) (“Cognyte”), a global leader in investigative analytics software, today announced a significant expansion agreement, valued at over $10 million, with a longstanding customer in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This new agreement expands the capacity of the Cognyte solutions used by local law enforcement agencies (LEAs), equipping them to better protect border integrity and respond to emerging threats with increased efficiency and precision.

Border integrity and crime prevention are critical priorities for nations worldwide. Sophisticated criminal networks and the rise in cross-border threats require local LEAs to adopt advanced technologies to secure their borders effectively. Maintaining robust border security is essential not only for preventing unauthorized entry but also for safeguarding national interests and ensuring the safety of citizens.

The expanded investigative analytics capacity provided by Cognyte enables coverage across a broad geographic region, addressing the challenges of porous borders that facilitate criminal entry and transit. With this extended reach, the customer can allocate resources more effectively to prevent unauthorized entry and criminal movement and ultimately protect citizens.

“Local law enforcement organizations count on Cognyte to strengthen border security efficiently and effectively,” said Efi Nuri, Chief Revenue Officer at Cognyte. “Our solutions have consistently demonstrated significant value for this longstanding customer, as well as hundreds of agencies across the globe, supporting their mission to improve public safety and national security.”

About Cognyte Software Ltd.

Cognyte Software Ltd. is a global leader in investigative analytics software that empowers a variety of government and other organizations with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Our open interface software is designed to help customers accelerate and improve the effectiveness of investigations and decision-making. Hundreds of customers rely on our solutions to accelerate and conduct investigations and derive insights, with which they identify, neutralize and tackle threats to national security and address different forms of criminal and terror activities. Learn more at https://www.cognyte.com/.

