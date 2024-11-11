Sandbar and Greenlite Partner to Streamline AML Investigations for Banks and Fintechs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenlite, the leading generative AI platform for banks and fintechs, today announced a partnership with Sandbar, the comprehensive activity monitoring platform for anti-money laundering (AML). Through this collaboration, fintechs and banks now have access to complementary technology from Sandbar and Greenlite, helping automate key compliance tasks and improve operational efficiency.

“At Sandbar, we’re committed to providing banks and fintechs with the fastest way to set up bank-grade AML systems,” said Brock Bontrager, CEO of Sandbar. “By collaborating with Greenlite, we’re able to connect compliance teams with advanced investigative automation and audit-ready narratives, supporting our shared mission to defend against money laundering and bad actors.”

Sandbar provides banks with comprehensive AML solutions to screen customers, monitor transactions, and manage cases with precision. By consolidating data, dynamically scoring risks, and minimizing false positives, Sandbar streamlines real-time risk management workflows, helping institutions scale AML compliance efficiently and globally.

“As regulatory demands rise, banks need solutions that simplify and strengthen their compliance workflows,” said Will Lawrence, CEO of Greenlite. “By partnering with Sandbar, we’re able to show more banks and fintechs the best AI-driven automation that helps them cut down on repetitive workflows like enhanced due diligence, alert handling and transaction monitoring.”

About Sandbar

Sandbar provides a comprehensive activity monitoring solution via a single API, delivering clear customer risk insights, alerts, and efficient case management tools. Supporting innovative companies across financial services, Sandbar simplifies AML compliance with automated workflows and scalable risk management. For more information, visit sandbar.ai or follow Sandbar on LinkedIn.

About Greenlite

Greenlite is the leading generative AI platform for financial services companies. OCC, FDIC and SEC regulated financial institutions use Greenlite’s platform to scale effective compliance programs with unparalleled efficiently. Its trusted infrastructure is used across use cases like enhanced due diligence, sanctions and anti-money laundering For more information, visit greenlite.ai or follow Greenlite on LinkedIn.