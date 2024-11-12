Fortress Acquires Curzon, A Leading UK Arthouse Film Company

A beloved haunt of filmmakers – Andrea Arnold has called it ‘the coolest cinema in the world’ – Curzon Soho is our buzzing West End cinema that regularly hosts Q&As, festival screenings and documentary events. The three-screen venue is steeped in film history, and maintains an easygoing atmosphere in its comfortable café and downstairs bar. (Photo: Business Wire)

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortress Investment Group ("Fortress") today announced that funds managed by its affiliates have acquired Curzon, a leading UK arthouse film company.

The company operates Curzon Cinemas – with 16 cinemas and 46 total screens across the UK – as well as film distributor Curzon Film, and the Curzon Home Cinema streaming service.

“Curzon is an iconic film company, with global recognition for its long legacy of releasing and connecting independent and critically acclaimed films to UK audiences,” says Allison Swayze, Managing Director at Fortress. “We’re pleased to acquire Curzon, and bring our support to the company’s dedicated team. Curzon has exciting near-term plans which include expanding its cinema footprint, and delivering awards and release plans for an exciting slate of films. Our acquisition secures the jobs of more than 350 employees, and helps Curzon continue to offer film fans a range of independent and blockbuster movies both in cinema and at home.”

Since 1934, Curzon has been at the forefront of world cinema. Curzon introduced international film to UK audiences by importing and screening some of the first foreign language films in the UK, alongside the best of Hollywood. Over the following decades, Curzon expanded its network of cinemas and distribution capabilities. Film distributor Artificial Eye was founded in 1976 and became part of Curzon thirty years later, expanding the company’s legacy of releasing critically acclaimed films.

In the past several years, the company has opened new cinema locations in Hoxton, Camden, Kingston-upon-Thames and Canterbury. Today, Curzon has locations across London and around the UK.

Curzon Film, the company’s distribution business, has had notable successes in the past year, including the release of Kneecap – a film Curzon helped develop – which, in partnership with Wildcard Distribution, has grossed over £2 million at the UK and Ireland box office. Kneecap recently received 14 nominations from the British Independent Film Awards.

Alice Rohrwacher's La Chimera grossed over £930,000 for Curzon Film, including an 18-week run at the Curzon Bloomsbury.

Curzon’s forthcoming slate includes the critically acclaimed Flow and Julie Keeps Quiet, which have been selected to represent Latvia and Belgium respectively at the Oscars.

The Curzon Home Cinema streaming service was launched in 2010. In addition to a website, the Curzon Home Cinema app is currently available on a variety of streaming technologies and platforms.

About Curzon

Curzon is a multifaceted film company covering exhibition, distribution, production, and on-demand streaming. The company currently operates 16 cinemas across the UK. The distribution business, encompassing Curzon Film and specialist label Artificial Eye, has over 40 years of experience in independent film, with a library of critically acclaimed films by some of the world’s greatest directors including Wim Wenders, Michael Haneke, Béla Tarr, Alice Rohrwacher, and Ruben Östlund. Streaming service Curzon Home Cinema is available to customers through TV, mobile apps, and over-the-top platforms, with a reach of 6.5 million homes. For more information please visit www.curzon.com.

About Fortress Investment Group

Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages $48 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2024, on behalf of approximately 2,000 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies. For more information please visit www.fortress.com.