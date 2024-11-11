Ancora Training Wins Renewal Contract with TxDOT for Heavy Equipment Operator Training

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ancora Training is pleased to announce the renewal of its contract with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to provide heavy equipment operator (HEO) training for its employees.

Ancora Training is the workforce development arm of Ancora, a leader in education and training programs since 2013. Ancora Training’s educational solutions have been deployed to community colleges, government agencies, and Fortune 100 companies across the nation.

TxDOT’s HEO training initiatives, which will occur at more than two dozen TxDOT sites across Texas, will focus on the safe operation of various heavy equipment, including asphalt distributors, dozers, maintainers, backhoes, telescopic hydraulic excavators, draglines, skid-steers, sweepers, loaders, pneumatic rollers, flat metal rollers, trucks, bucket trucks, and digger derricks. Ancora remains a trusted Commercial Driver's License (CDL) training provider for TxDOT.

"The renewal of this contract reaffirms our commitment to delivering high-quality training that meets the needs of not only TxDOT, but also customers who desire to enhance the skills of their existing employees," said Natalie Williams, Vice President of Client Operations at Ancora Training. "The positive feedback we've received from employees who have completed our heavy equipment classes speaks volumes about the effectiveness of our instructors and programs."

Thus far in 2024 alone, Ancora has successfully trained over 70 TxDOT employees in the safe operation of heavy equipment. The new contract is for one year, with three renewal options which could extend the partnership through 2028.

Ancora Training has been working with TxDOT since 2020, and is also involved in educating their CDL drivers. Ancora’s dedicated team supports TxDOT employees throughout their training journey, from enrollment to completion and licensing, preparing them to be well-equipped to handle challenges and keep Texas moving.

Ancora Training is a solutions provider for organizations who want to upskill, reskill, or otherwise strengthen their workforce through professional training programs. Ancora Training has the experience and expertise to successfully launch training programs for large government agencies, like TxDOT, that require a training program tailored specifically to their needs.

About Ancora Training®

Ancora Training, a division of Ancora®, offers workforce solutions, such as CDL and other customizable training solutions, for corporate, community college, and government agency partners. Ancora Training solutions include courses in transportation, technology, skilled and professional trades, and allied health. Ancora Training is proud to work with partners like Amazon, over 30 community colleges across the country, and more. Learn how Ancora Training is driving careers forward at www.ancora.com.

About Ancora®

Ancora is a leading workforce solutions provider addressing America’s labor gaps through innovative and technology-driven educational programs. Ancora operates in four divisions: Ancora Academy®, Ancora Education®, Ancora High School®, and Ancora Training®. Ancora Academy offers online courses for personal or professional development to individual learners. Ancora High School, accredited by Cognia®, provides adult learners the opportunity to complete a high school diploma in a highly flexible, self-paced, completely online format. Ancora Education offers technical education training programs specializing in healthcare, IT, business, and skilled trades through five private, post-secondary brands with 19 campus locations across the nation. Brands include: Arizona Automotive Institute® (AAI), Berks Technical Institute® (BTI), Miller-Motte® College (MMC), Miller-Motte® Driving Institute (MMDI), and South Texas Vocational Technical Institute™ (STVT). Ancora Training offers workforce solutions, such as CDL and other customizable training solutions, for corporate, community college, and government agency partners. Learn more at ancora.com.