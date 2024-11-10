Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Assigns Stable Outlook on New Zealand’s Life Insurance Segment

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best is assigning a stable outlook on the New Zealand life insurance segment, citing robust capital adequacy, in addition to improved market discipline driven by regulatory refinements designed to strengthen financial conduct.

The Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market Segment Outlook: New Zealand Life Insurance,” also notes technology investments within the segment have led to operational efficiencies and product innovation. Countervailing factors for the life segment include New Zealand’s subdued premium growth amid challenging economic conditions, elevated compliance costs and heightened data security and cyber risk.

New Zealand’s life insurers are generally well-capitalised and supported by a conservative capital management strategy. With the interim solvency standards taking effect on 1 January 2023, life insurers opted to hold a capital buffer to ensure their capital adequacy remains appropriate.

“Although the shift to the new standard resulted in some recalibration of reported solvency ratios, the underlying financial strength of the country’s life insurance segment generally remains robust,” said Victoria Ohorodnyk, director and head of analytics for Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, AM Best.

According to the report, life insurers’ declining profits in recent periods have been driven by both higher claims costs and lower premium revenues, and have continued to pressure earnings. These challenges have necessitated strategic cost controls and efficiency improvements, which remain critical to maintaining profitability.

Life insurers have been investing in technology to improve their operational efficiency to better address consumer demand. Digital underwriting tools and online application systems are being adopted by a growing number of insurers to enhance the user experience. “More advanced data infrastructure allows insures to provide highly flexible and tailored insurance products/coverages,” said Yi Ding, associate director, AM Best. “Given how rapidly digital technology has been developing, life insurers will likely continue to invest heavily in insurtech and grow their direct distribution channels.”

