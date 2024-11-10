AroFlo Announces Strategic Integration with Lawrence & Hanson’s eBranch to Streamline Procurement for Electrical Trade Businesses

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AroFlo, a leading provider of job management software, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Lawrence & Hanson, one of Australia’s foremost electrical wholesalers with over 150 branches nationwide. This integration brings an innovative feature to AroFlo customers, allowing seamless access to Lawrence & Hanson eBranch and enhancing the functionality of AroFlo's Supplier Connect feature.

The collaboration between AroFlo and Lawrence & Hanson eBranch enables customers to enjoy a streamlined procurement experience:

Supplier Catalogue Access: AroFlo customers can now effortlessly browse and select items from eBranch, Lawrence & Hanson’s extensive online product catalogue, directly within the AroFlo platform. This integration ensures that users have access to accurate and live pricing from Lawrence & Hanson, simplifying the process of importing items into quotes, purchase orders, or invoices.

Supplier Connect: AroFlo’s Supplier Connect feature revolutionizes the ordering process. Customers can place orders directly with Lawrence & Hanson through the Purchase Order screen in AroFlo, eliminating the cumbersome need for email or PDF attachments. This functionality ensures that orders are sent straight to Lawrence & Hanson eBranch, significantly reducing the risk of manual data entry errors.

This integration is particularly valuable for electrical trade businesses looking to streamline their procurement processes. By centralizing ordering and catalogue access within the AroFlo system, companies can save time and reduce administrative tasks, allowing them to focus on what they do best.

“AroFlo is committed to providing our customers with solutions that enhance their productivity and efficiency,” said Gary Specter, CEO of Simpro Group. “Our partnership with Lawrence & Hanson is a game-changer for electrical trade businesses, allowing them to streamline their procurement process and ensure accuracy in their operations.”

“We've listened to our customers and are excited to announce our integration with AroFlo,” said Annalisa Cummings, National Digital Manager of Lawrence & Hanson. “This will provide a seamless end to end journey for eBranch customers, allowing them to buy from Lawrence & Hanson at their convenience, choosing from over 70,000 products across all industry segments.”

For more information about the AroFlo and Lawrence & Hanson eBranch integration, visit our website.

About AroFlo

AroFlo is a job management software for trade and field service businesses, offering a centralised software platform to optimise workflows, drive efficiency and maximise profitabilty. With over 30,000 users and Australian-based support services, AroFlo helps trade businesses thrive and grow, whatever the industry.

About Lawrence & Hanson

Lawrence & Hanson is Australia’s most recognised electrical wholesaler with a strong heritage and over 150 branches. Since 1886 we’ve been supplying quality products to customers across multiple market sectors, including residential, commercial, and industrial. ‘We Know Electrical’ and strive to be the wholesaler of choice for knowledge, customer service, digital business solutions, consistent pricing, and stock availability. www.lh.com.au

Lawrence & Hanson is part of the Sonepar Group

Sonepar is an independent family-owned company standing as the world leader in B-to-B distribution of electrical equipment, solutions, and services. In 2023, Sonepar achieved sales of €33.3 billion. Present in 40 countries with a dense network of brands, the Group is leading an ambitious transformation to make its customers’ lives easier providing them with an omnichannel experience and sustainable solutions in the building, industry, and energy markets. Sonepar’s 45 000 associates are committed to accelerating the world’s electrification and driven by a shared Purpose: Powering Progress for Future Generations. www.sonepar.com