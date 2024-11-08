Ferraro Foods Partners with Pepper to Launch Mobile-Based Ordering App

PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ferraro Foods, one of America’s largest distributors of Italian specialty food products to pizzerias and Italian restaurants, announced its partnership with Pepper, a leading provider of AI-driven e-commerce solutions for the food distribution industry, to launch a mobile-based app designed to expedite and simplify Ferraro’s ordering process for more than 8,000 customers across 26 states.

The app, customized specifically for Ferraro’s extensive product lineup and distribution network, provides customers with an easy-to-use mobile application that will speed fulfillment by executing orders instantly. It also empowers Ferraro’s robust sales force, widely regarded throughout the industry for its high-quality customer service, with mobile-first solutions to help manage customer orders from initial placement through fulfillment. In beta testing for several months, the app officially launches today companywide.

Ferraro Foods CEO Dan Hill said: “At Ferraro Foods, we pride ourselves on truly understanding our customers through highly personalized service, and the Pepper App will help us play to that strength by providing a faster and more straightforward ordering process. Our customers can expect a seamless mobile experience that’s simple and intuitive, while our sales reps will literally have in their hands a suite of tools to help them become more consultative and responsive to customer needs.”

Pepper's platform is uniquely designed to meet the specific needs of independent distributors like Ferraro Foods, by leveraging a team of industry experts who truly understand the food distribution business. This partnership underscores Pepper's commitment to empowering food distributors with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive marketplace.

Pepper App Adds Value for Ferraro Foods Customers:

Faster Ordering : With a streamlined interface, quickly order and reorder usual products or explore new options in just a few taps.

: With a streamlined interface, quickly order and reorder usual products or explore new options in just a few taps. Real-Time Product Info : Stay updated on product availability, detailed descriptions, nutritional values, and pricing – all at your fingertips.

: Stay updated on product availability, detailed descriptions, nutritional values, and pricing – all at your fingertips. New Product Alerts : Be the first to know about Ferraro Foods promotions along with new and seasonal items as they’re added, ensuring you never miss out on something fresh and exciting for your menu.

: Be the first to know about Ferraro Foods promotions along with new and seasonal items as they’re added, ensuring you never miss out on something fresh and exciting for your menu. Order History & Tracking: Easily access past orders and manage your account directly through the app.

Hill added: “As Ferraro Foods continues our aggressive growth strategy, we are committed to remaining nimble and responsive to customers’ evolving preferences. Mobile-based ordering is just one of the many innovations we are employing to strengthen our position as the market leader. Delivering the highest quality specialty products with the best possible customer service is who we are at Ferraro Foods, and we will never stray from that.”

Ferraro Foods

Headquartered in New Jersey since our founding as a family business nearly 50 years ago, Ferraro Foods is America’s leading distributor of specialty Italian foods and foodservice supplies to pizzerias and Italian restaurants. With a concentration in the critical pizza markets of the Northeast and customers spanning 26 states serviced by distribution divisions in Long Island, Connecticut, Maryland, North Carolina, Florida and Indiana, Ferraro Foods now boasts annual sales revenue of exceeding $1.3 billion. Working every day to earn and build trusted relationships by delivering an unrivaled menu of authentic, top-quality offerings, unmatched specialized category expertise and consistently exceptional value and service, Ferraro Foods is pizza.

Pepper

Pepper is an eCommerce platform designed to be the growth engine for independent distributors. The platform delivers a best-in-class shopping experience for food service, convenience stores, and other marketplaces. Pepper offers a suite of AI powered tools for the distributor sales rep and customers to grow market share.