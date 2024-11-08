BARK Launches BarkBox in Retail for the First-Time with Target

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BARK (NYSE: BARK), a leading global omnichannel dog brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, today announced it is launching its flagship subscription product BarkBox in retail for the first time for the holidays. The Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer-themed BarkBox is available online starting today at target.com and will be available in Target stores nationwide on December 1, while supplies last.

Created by BARK’s in-house design team, the Rudolph-themed BarkBox features plush dog toy versions of characters from the timeless holiday special, including Rudolph, Bumble and Kris Kringle, in addition to holiday-themed treats. The box is available in three sizes for small, medium and large dogs.

To celebrate the launch and harness the spirit of Rudolph, BARK connected with shelters and rescue groups across the country to spotlight adoptable “misfit” dogs with special circumstances in BARK’s marketing materials and on social media. Leveraging high-quality photos showcasing the unique personalities of each dog and their heartwarming stories, BARK is giving these dogs the opportunity to find their forever home this holiday season, along with toys, treats, food, beds and Rudolph-themed BarkBoxes for each adopted family.

“There are a number of reasons why certain dogs can be overlooked in shelters. Statistically, bonded pairs, shy or anxious dogs and dogs with disabilities have a harder time getting adopted, despite their personalities,” said Michael Black, Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager, Consumables at BARK. “BARK as a company is full of self-identifying misfit humans and perfectly imperfect dogs. We are using our BarkBox launch at Target to highlight these incredible dogs who’ve been through difficult times and help connect them with their future families.”

BARK’s adoptable “misfit” dogs include:

Galleta , from Underdog Rescue in Minneapolis. Galleta is a wheelchair-bound Shepherd and Cattle Dog mix who was found as a stray with bullet fragments in his abdomen. In his wheels, Galleta can do just about anything he puts his mind to including Zoomies, fetch and even swimming. He has been waiting for his forever home since December 2020 and is an amazing ambassador for disabled pups, proving that being different only makes him more lovable.

Milo, from Border Tails Rescue in Chicago. Milo is a three-year-old American Eskimo mix with an autoimmune condition that has resulted in him being almost completely hairless. A friend to dogs, cats and other small animals, Milo may never grow his fur back, but he's a happy boy who looks very distinguished in a turtleneck sweater.

Porky, from Pup Culture Rescue in Los Angeles. Porky is a young Bulldog who was surrendered to a shelter when his backyard breeder was not able to make a profit off of him. Porky loves to run and play even with a mild neurological issue that affects the strength in his hind legs. While diapers are part of Porky's daily routine, he doesn't notice them at all, and his goofy personality makes him the perfect pup for passionate Bulldog lovers.

Bebe, from Second Chance Rescue in New York City. Bebe is a seven-year-old Pitbull mix, who is really just a 75-pound loveable loaf and couch potato always up for a lazy afternoon cuddle. Bebe was left on the streets after his family moved and was hit by a car resulting in hind-end paralysis. Despite the occasional wobble, Bebe can keep up with all the other dogs, but what Bebe really craves is attention and head rubs from people.

, from Second Chance Rescue in New York City. Bebe is a seven-year-old Pitbull mix, who is really just a 75-pound loveable loaf and couch potato always up for a lazy afternoon cuddle. Bebe was left on the streets after his family moved and was hit by a car resulting in hind-end paralysis. Despite the occasional wobble, Bebe can keep up with all the other dogs, but what Bebe really craves is attention and head rubs from people. Mo and Jo, from North Texas Aussie Rescue in North Texas. Mo and Jo are three-month-old Australian shepherd puppies. As a result of unethical merle to merle breeding practices, Mo and Jo are completely deaf. Despite these challenges, Mo and Jo score huge points of being off-the-charts cute and are in need of a safe and supportive home where they can grow into their full potential of being great dogs.

To purchase BarkBox at Target, shop in-store at Target or online at target.com. For more information about the adoptable dogs, visit bark.co.

About BARK

BARK is the world’s most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK’s dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats, great food for your dog, effective and easy to use dental care, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2011, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with themed toys and treats subscriptions, BarkBox and BARK Super Chewer; custom product collections through its retail partner network, including Target, Amazon and Chewy; its high-quality, nutritious meals with BARK Food; and products that meet dogs’ dental needs with BARK Bright®. At BARK, we want to make dogs as happy as they make us because dogs and humans are better together. Sniff around at BARK.co for more information.