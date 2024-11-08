Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Partnership with Folds of Honor

THOMASVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Old Dominion Freight Line (OD) is proud to announce its partnership with Folds of Honor, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing educational scholarships to families of fallen or disabled US service members and first responders. OD’s corporate donation will be directed to providing scholarship funding for students pursuing education in supply chain management, operations, transportation, or obtaining their commercial driver’s license (CDL).

In aligning with Folds of Honor, OD aims to enhance its commitment to supporting the nation’s heroes. This partnership will amplify the mission and increase scholarship funding for the families of military and first responder heroes across America.

“We're proud to partner with Folds of Honor and help with their meaningful mission,” said Marty Freeman, President and CEO of Old Dominion Freight Line. “We really appreciate the sacrifices made by service members and first responders. This partnership shows our commitment to supporting their families and boosting their educational opportunities.”

By investing in education for students pursuing careers in supply chain management and transportation or obtaining their commercial driver’s license, OD hopes to inspire future leaders and support the continued growth of these vital industries.

“Folds of Honor is proud to team up with OD,” said Folds of Honor founder and CEO, Lt. Col. Dan Rooney. “We believe the partnership will be a force multiplier to the mission and awareness of Folds of Honor and increase scholarship funding to the families of American military and first responder heroes.”

Founded in 2007 by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, a decorated F-16 Viper Fighter Pilot, Folds of Honor has awarded about 62,000 scholarships totaling nearly $290 million. In 2022, the organization expanded its mission to include first responders such as police, fire, EMTs, and paramedics.

For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, visit foldsofhonor.org.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master’s degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor’s degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 62,000 scholarships totaling about $290 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities. A total of 91 percent of every dollar raised directly funds scholarships. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is one of the largest North American less-than-truckload (“LTL”) motor carriers and provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. The Company also maintains strategic alliances with other carriers to provide LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.