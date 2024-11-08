Funko and Warner Bros. Discovery Unveil Magical Pop! Yourself Collaboration to Captivate All Harry Potter Fans

EVERETT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Funko (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading global pop culture brand, and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, today announced an enchanting collaboration featuring Funko’s critically-acclaimed Pop! Yourself line and one of the studio’s most iconic film series, Harry Potter. Grab your galleons, because accessory packs (MSRP: $15) debut today on Funko.com as the perfect add-on to Pop! Yourself figures (MSRP: $30). Fans can now create personalized Funko Pop! collectibles of themselves as Hogwarts students, choosing one of the four Hogwarts houses for their Pop!pleganger complete with robes, wands and magical complementary accessories and buddies.

"Millions of devoted Harry Potter fans are invited to embark on a magical new adventure with Pop! Yourself!," said Cynthia Williams, CEO of Funko. "This collaboration allows fans in the U.S. and Canada to enjoy a personalized experience. By turning themselves, their friends, and loved ones into unique Pop! figures, it allows them to express their passion for the wizarding world in a fresh, new way."

Sorting House Quiz:

For those yet to uncover their true Hogwarts House, they are encouraged to take the official quiz at harrypotter.com/sorting-hat. This captivating quiz invites fans to unveil their rightful Hogwarts house. Experience the thrill of this engaging quiz before crafting a one-of-a-kind POP! Yourself collectible that honors the enchanting world of Harry Potter.

Pop! Yourself Harry Potter Style:

Wizards, Witches, and Muggles alike can now proudly represent their favorite Hogwarts house! And for those who collected a Pop! Yourself figure, the Hogwarts Accessory Pack is available for $15, featuring a Pop! Yourself body dressed in the chosen Hogwarts house robe, a wand, magical accessories, and two buddies, including the house mascot.

Accessory Packs:

The following details the accessories included in each pack:

GRYFFINDOR House Gryffindor robe POP! Yourself body POP! Gryffindor Lion POP! Snowy Owl Wand (light brown) Hogwarts Acceptance Letter



SLYTHERIN House Slytherin robe POP! Yourself body POP! Slytherin Snake POP! Mandrake Wand (black) Potions Cauldron



RAVENCLAW House Ravenclaw robe POP! Yourself body POP! Ravenclaw Raven POP! Thestral™ Wand (dark brown) The Monster Book of Monsters™



HUFFLEPUFF House Hufflepuff robe POP! Yourself body POP! Hufflepuff Badger POP! Pygmy Puff™ Wand (brown) Hogwarts Trunk



Perfect for storing POP! Yourself pieces with style, each accessory pack comes packaged in an ornate, trunk-inspired box.

ABOUT POP! YOURSELF

Pop! Yourself is a personalized product offering from Funko, a leading pop culture lifestyle brand. The line is an expansion of Funko's core Pop! line, which features the biggest celebrities across film, TV, music, sports and more. Offering more customization than ever before, while making collecting more personal and FUN, Pop! Yourself celebrates all of life’s moments, including birthdays, engagements, graduations, weddings, holidays and more!

ABOUT FUNKO

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop-culture lifestyle brand. Funko designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, board games, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares, and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at Funko, and follow us on TikTok, X, and Instagram.

ABOUT WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY GLOBAL CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

ABOUT WIZARDING WORLD:

From the moment Harry Potter was whisked from King’s Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his adventures left a unique mark on popular culture. Over 20 years later, the Wizarding World is established as one of the world’s best-loved franchises and boasts a passionate community of fans of all ages.

Today, it represents an ever evolving and vast interconnected universe. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films brought J.K. Rowling’s magical stories to life and fans can now dive into three epic Fantastic Beasts films, gasp at the multi-award-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, play state-of-the-art games from Portkey Games, discover innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including five theme park lands at Universal Studios locations around the world, ground-breaking touring experiences and events, and more which celebrate special moments and locations from the magical world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Wizarding World offerings also includes the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops and Harry Potter New York – the iconic flagship store. Fans and newcomers alike can also delight in exploring the behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new Max Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, the Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide its global community with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For its worldwide fans, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

For the latest news and features across the Franchise, visit Wizarding World Digital at www.harrypotter.com

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s24)