AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Philadelphia Insurance Companies’ Members

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “aa+” (Superior) of Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company and its affiliate, Tokio Marine Specialty Insurance Company (both headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA), which operate under a pooling agreement, collectively referred to as Philadelphia Insurance Companies (Philadelphia). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Philadelphia’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management (ERM).

Philadelphia’s risk-adjusted capitalization remains at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and continues to benefit from consistent operating profitability and investment income. In addition, Philadelphia’s retained earnings and a highly diversified invested asset base provide depth and breadth to the balance sheet. The ratings also recognize the group’s position as an established market leader in specialty markets, as well as its exceptional diversification by jurisdiction, product line, market segment and distribution channel. The ratings also consider the operational, financial and ERM support provided by Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd., which is the lead insurance operating company in the Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. organization. This support includes day-to-day operational synergies across its U.S.-based subsidiaries, reinsurance support and sophisticated economic capital modeling.

