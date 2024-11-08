Bauli Expands into the U.S. with First Ever Kiosk in New York City

Following a traditional Bauli recipe, Panettone di Verona is filled with raisins and enriched with a sweet, crunchy glaze and whole almonds on top, without candied orange peels. Bauli also offers delightful variations of this cherished holiday dessert with creams and fillings of different flavors, such as pistachio and limoncello (Photo: Business Wire)

Bauli will take over the Kiosk at Eataly Flatiron from November 9th to the end of December. Customers can expect a delightful array of Bauli’s traditional holiday treats, bringing the authentic taste of Italian Christmas to New York City. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bauli, the Italian bakery brand known for its iconic Christmas products, announced its expansion into the United States with a takeover of the Kiosk at Eataly Flatiron, located at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Broadway across from Madison Square Park. This new kiosk, open from November 9th to the end of December, will offer a delightful array of Bauli’s traditional holiday treats, bringing the authentic taste of Italian Christmas to American consumers through a distinctive shopping experience.

Bauli’s beloved holiday products, including the classic Panettone and Pandoro, will be available for purchase at the kiosk. These products will be sold throughout the holiday season, providing a unique opportunity for New Yorkers and visitors to experience the rich flavors and traditions of Italy.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Bauli’s cherished holiday products to the United States for the very first time," said Stanislao Marrazzo, Bauli Group’s Chief Commercial Officer International. "The Bauli Kiosk at Eataly Flatiron will allow us the opportunity to share our authentic holiday treats with a new audience. We look forward to delighting American consumers with our high-quality, traditional holiday treats and having the opportunity to create new festive memories for families and friends," Marrazzo added.

Bauli’s Pandoro, a sweet bread from Verona, is the flagship product of the Bauli Group. This star-shaped cake is known for its delicate texture and has become a staple of Italian Christmas celebrations. Panettone, another cherished holiday dessert, is recognized for its distinctive shape and iconic ramekin. This sweet bread is traditionally filled with raisins and candied fruit, but Bauli also offers delightful variations with creams and fillings of different flavors, such as pistachio and limoncello.

In addition to the traditional Panettone and Pandoro, the Bauli Kiosk at Eataly Flatiron will feature a variety of other products, including:

Pandoro Al Cioccolato : Traditional star-shaped Christmas cake with chocolate.

: Traditional star-shaped Christmas cake with chocolate. Panettone di Verona : Filled with raisins, a sweet, crunchy glaze, and whole almonds.

: Filled with raisins, a sweet, crunchy glaze, and whole almonds. Panettone al Pistacchio : Pistachio cream covered with dark chocolate and caramelized pistachio granules.

: Pistachio cream covered with dark chocolate and caramelized pistachio granules. Panettone al Limoncello : Sophisticated limoncello-flavored Panettone.

: Sophisticated limoncello-flavored Panettone. Croissants : Available in apricot jam, cherry filling, chocolate cream, and vanilla-flavored cream (12 pack).

: Available in apricot jam, cherry filling, chocolate cream, and vanilla-flavored cream (12 pack). Gelato: Flavors inspired by Panettone, Pandoro, and Croissants, available in small, medium, and large sizes, with an option for a Rainbow Cone.

Bauli invites everyone to visit the Bauli Kiosk at Eataly Flatiron to indulge in the authentic flavors of Italian Christmas. This expansion marks an exciting milestone for Bauli allowing consumers across the world to savor the joy and warmth of festive Italian treats.

About Bauli

Bauli S.p.A. is a century-old leading Italian company in the confectionery sector, founded in 1922 in Verona as a small artisan confectioner and grown over the years thanks to its know-how, passion for the pastry art and technological development. It is the main operator at national level in the festive segment where it holds over a quarter of the market at Christmas and Easter, with an average of 1300 employees and 7 production sites, 6 of which are in Italy, in Castel d'Azzano (VR), Orsago (TV), Romanengo (CR) and San Martino Buon Albergo (VR), Altopascio (LU), Guarene (CN) and one in India, in Baramati. Today, the company boasts a wide portfolio of recurring and everyday products under the Bauli, Motta, Doria, Alemagna, Bistefani and MaxSport brands. In particular, Bauli is the go-to brand for those looking for soft, pastry-inspired goodness with attention to every detail. https://www.bauli-international.com/en

About Eataly

Eataly stands as a distinctive brand with a high commitment to elevating the global presence of Italian food and wine excellence. Engaged in the distribution and promotion of premium-quality products, Eataly seamlessly integrates production, sales, catering, and educational components in its offerings. Distinguished as the sole genuinely international Italian food retail company, Eataly serves as an emblem of Italian culinary artistry and, more broadly, the essence of Made in Italy.

Since 2023, Investindustrial, a leading independent investment company in Europe, has held a majority ownership stake of 52% in the Group. Eataly presently boasts a workforce of over 5,000 employees and operates in more than 50 locations across 15 countries worldwide. These include Italy, the United States, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Germany, Great Britain, France, Sweden, Turkey, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia. The company is actively executing an ambitious expansion plan, with new openings slated for some of the world's major cities.

Additional information is available at www.eataly.com.