Kontrol Technologies Announces $2 Million Bitcoin Purchase Plan and Expanding with Data Center Customers

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kontrol Technologies Corp. (Cboe CA:KNR) (OTCQB:KNRLF) (FSE:1K8) (“Kontrol” or the “Company”) operates a sustainable buildings platform for customers including REITS, municipalities, property managers and industrial and commercial buildings.

Following its announcement of a Bitcoin strategy for its balance sheet, Kontrol is adding a further $2 Million of Bitcoin or Bitcoin related proxies to its balance sheet. The Company will purchase $500K per month for four months and the purchases will be funded from holdback receivables, treasury, and future cash flows.

Data Centers

The Company currently works with three mission critical data centers operated by some of the largest Telecommunication companies in Canada. The Company provides energy management and ongoing monitoring of energy consumption. The Company is expanding its services and solutions to assist its customers manage the scaling of their respective data centers.

“In addition to having a strong cash position, we also have a number of hold-back receivables related to the closings of our prior business sales. We can grow our bitcoin strategy while maintaining a healthy cash balance for potential future acquisitions,” says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol. “In addition, we are pleased to expand our work with our data center customers and will seek to continue to grow these business opportunities.”

The Company has no long term secured debt, is generating interest income from its treasury holdings and has sufficient capital on hand to execute on its mergers and acquisitions strategy as previously disclosed in the press release dated October 29, 2024.

Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities and provides solutions and services to its customers to improve energy management, monitor continuous emissions and accelerate the sustainability of all buildings.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information contained in this press releases includes, but is not limited to, the following: the potential benefits of an acquisition; the completion of a Letter of Intent; the addition of Bitcoin to the Company’s balance sheet, the future operations of the Company; and the Company’s ability to make accretive acquisitions.

Where Kontrol expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that the Company will have sufficient financial and other resources to fulfil expectations with respect to future operations and meet contractual payment obligations.

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. Kontrol does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.