Ionic MT Secures 4,000-Acre Halloysite Lease, Silicon Ridge, to Support Next-Generation Battery Material Production

PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ionic Mineral Technologies (Ionic MT), an emerging leader in nano-silicon anode battery material production, has successfully leased and fully permitted the expansive 4,000-acre Silicon Ridge halloysite property from the State of Utah. The strategic acquisition significantly enhances the company’s halloysite reserves, a critical feedstock for scaling production of its Ionisil™ nano-silicon anode material to meet the burgeoning demand of next-generation, fast charging electric vehicles (EVs).

About Silicon Ridge and Geological Context

Located in the Lake Mountains of Utah County, Silicon Ridge lies within a geologically rich area known for extensive clay formations. The halloysite at Silicon Ridge is part of a broader geological trend formed through the alteration of silica-rich volcanic tuffs in a calcareous hot spring environment. This geological setting has been extensively studied and is recognized for its optimal conditions, which have produced high concentrations of halloysite, traced 1.5 miles North/Northeast, .75 miles wide.

Resource Potential and Geological Insights

Geological surveys and studies in this region highlight clay beds observed to be up to 20 feet thick, demonstrating the area’s substantial halloysite potential. The combination of extensive geological work and favorable halloysite clay formations positions Silicon Ridge as a key strategic asset for Ionic MT’s resource development.

Complementary to Halloysite Hills

Silicon Ridge strategically complements Ionic MT’s wholly owned Halloysite Hills deposit, a 550+ acre site with 2.4 million tons of high purity halloysite reserves based on initial drilling of 25% of the property. Together, these properties form a diversified and robust clay resource base, ensuring consistent and scalable production of Ionic MT’s flagship Ionisil™ nano-silicon material. This secure supply chain is crucial for meeting the rapidly growing global demand for high-performance, fast charging lithium-ion batteries.

Operational Milestone

With permits secured, Ionic MT has initiated trenching operations at Silicon Ridge to evaluate and optimize resource extraction. This development marks a major step forward in the company’s plan to leverage high-purity halloysite clay for breakthrough silicon anode technologies.

Strategic Impact

“Securing Silicon Ridge is a landmark achievement for Ionic MT,” said Andre Zeitoun, Founder & CEO of Ionic Mineral Technologies. “This significant expansion of our halloysite resource base, paired with our wholly owned Halloysite Hills property, solidifies Ionic MT’s vertically integrated position in its mission to become the global leading producer of nano-silicon anode materials needed to meet the unmet demand for high-performance EV batteries that enable rapid charging—crucial for mass EV adoption. Importantly, by sourcing these critical materials domestically, we bolster U.S. energy independence and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains, notably lessening dependence on China. Our vertically integrated approach ensures a stable and sustainable supply, fueling the future of American EV innovation.”

Commitment to Sustainability

Ionic MT is dedicated to environmentally responsible mining practices and actively engages with local communities to ensure mutually beneficial outcomes. The company prioritizes sustainability while fostering economic growth and technological advancement.

For more information about Silicon Ridge, Halloysite Hills, and Ionic MT’s advancements in silicon anode technology, please visit www.ionicmt.com.

About Ionic Mineral Technologies

Ionic Mineral Technologies (Ionic MT), a U.S.-based advanced battery materials leader, is paving the way to an electrified future. The company’s vertically integrated operation produces drop-in nano-silicon (Ionisil™) to boost power capacity and charging speed for lithium-ion batteries. The company is on track to be one of the nation’s highest-volume producers of this critical battery material to help meet demand across the electric vehicle, stationary storage, and other decarbonizing markets. Learn more at www.ionicmt.com.