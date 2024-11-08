The MolinaCares Accord and Molina Healthcare of Florida donate $75,000 to disaster relief efforts following hurricanes.

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The MolinaCares Accord (“MolinaCares”), in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of Florida (“Molina”), donated $75,000 in support of hurricane recovery efforts throughout the state. Molina employees have also volunteered on the ground with community partners to distribute food, hygiene products and cleaning supplies.

“Those affected by these disasters are family, friends, neighbors and co-workers, and Molina quickly mobilized to help them recover from this historic devastation,” said Bill Hinsdale, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Florida. “Molina is committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.”

The MolinaCares funding will be split to support numerous organizations in need. Florida Disaster Relief Fund will receive $50,000. MolinaCares will donate $25,000 to support organizations in central Florida that provide critical behavioral health services and sustained damage to their facilities, including Suncoast Center in St. Petersburg.

“The generosity of MolinaCares enables us to provide essential care to those in need, especially in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton,” said Jean Pierce, CEO and president of Suncoast Center. “Thanks to this support, we can repair damage and reopen our facilities sooner. We are deeply grateful to Molina’s commitment to our mission. Together, we’re creating a pathway to healing for those who need it most.”

Molina also engaged with Hope Florida and other local community-based organizations to provide essentials to disaster victims. Team members distributed hygiene items, baby diapers, water and other products at distribution events in impacted areas.

About The MolinaCares Accord

Established by Molina Healthcare, Inc., The MolinaCares Accord oversees a community investment platform created to improve the health and well-being of disadvantaged populations by funding meaningful, measurable, and innovative programs and solutions that improve health, life, and living in local communities. The MolinaCares Accord funds such measures through the Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) established in 2020 by Molina Healthcare, Inc.

About Molina Healthcare of Florida

Molina Healthcare of Florida, Inc. provides government-funded, quality health care, serving members through Medicaid and Marketplace programs in Florida. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs, and through state insurance marketplaces. For more information about Molina Healthcare of Florida, visit MolinaHealthcare.com.