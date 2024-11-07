Molson Coors Beverage Company Takes Majority Stake in ZOA Energy

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Molson Coors Beverage Company ("Molson Coors") (NYSE: TAP, TAP.A) is taking a majority ownership stake in ZOA, the better-for-you energy brand co-founded by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia, Dave Rienzi and John Shulman. Taking a majority stake now allows Molson Coors to lead the entirety of ZOA’s marketing, retail and direct-to-consumer sales and development. The company believes this positions ZOA for a step change in growth.

As better-for-you energy drinks sales continue to outpace the broader category, the deal signals Molson Coors’ belief in ZOA’s growth potential. It also follows a period of foundational initiatives, including new packaging, a new visual identity and ZOA’s first national marketing campaign featuring A-list co-founder, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“We’re building a winning portfolio that offers consumers choices across a wide range of occasions, and non-alc is a key part of that strategy,” said Molson Coors Chief Commercial Officer Michelle St. Jacques. “ZOA opens the door for us to participate in more parts of the day and incremental opportunities beyond our core business. We’ve built a strong foundation with ZOA over the past three years and we see a ton of opportunity for this brand to achieve its next stage of growth and scale.”

Adding to Molson Coors’ confidence are ZOA’s repeat purchase rates of 50% and its ability to attract new consumers to the energy category, with 30% of ZOA buyers new to this space. The brand’s direct-to-consumer business is also a significant driver of sales and consumer visibility, including the brand’s position as a top 10 energy drink brand on Amazon.

As ZOA enters its next phase, Johnson will remain a visible face of the brand through the “Big Dwayne Energy” campaign, social media amplification and more.

“Since day one, Molson Coors has shared our passion for ZOA Energy, and as a partner, they’ve been pivotal to bringing new consumers into the energy space with ZOA and keeping them coming back,” said Johnson. “ZOA is all about crafting drinks that help our loyal and growing consumers show up as their best selves every day, and Molson Coors’ commitment to the brand will give it an enormous amount of firepower in the next phase of growth.”

Molson Coors and ZOA first struck a partnership when the brand launched in 2021, and Molson Coors increased its stake in ZOA last September while also assuming a presence on ZOA’s Board of Directors.

Available at more than 25,000 retail locations and more than 86,000 points of distribution across North America, ZOA represents one piece of Molson Coors’ strategic ambition to expand its total beverage portfolio. Molson Coors’ latest investment in ZOA is subject to standard regulatory approval processes and customary closing conditions.

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people for all life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Madrí Excepcional and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon, Simply Spiked, ZOA Energy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with energy drinks, bottled spirits, cider and more. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

ABOUT ZOA ENERGY

ZOA Energy is here to activate the world's potential: giving people the fuel they need to show up as their best selves. Developed by strength and conditioning coach, Dave Rienzi; global icon and businessman, Dwayne Johnson; global entrepreneur and chairwoman, Dany Garcia; and entrepreneur and investor, John Shulman, ZOA is taking the category to new heights. The ZOA portfolio features both better-for-you energy drinks and pre-workout supplements ––all of which are made with high-quality ingredients, featuring great taste, electrolytes, B & C vitamins, and zero sugar. For more information, please visit ZOAEnergy.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

