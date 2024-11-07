Yukon Supports Carlson Private Capital Partners’ Investment in Quantum Design International

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yukon Partners ("Yukon"), a provider of junior capital for middle market private equity transactions, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Carlson Private Capital Partners (“CPC”) in its investment in Quantum Design International (“Quantum” or the “Company”).

Quantum is a global manufacturer and distributor of instrumentation for material characterization and other advanced research applications. The Company offers instruments that are sold into the world’s leading research institutions, universities and Fortune 500 companies, enabling advancement in attractive sectors such as batteries, life sciences, computing, nanotechnology, and photovoltaic technologies. With a global distribution network of sales, service and PhD-level expertise in over 25 countries, the Company offers an unparalleled level of expertise in its market.

“We are thrilled to welcome Quantum into the CPC family,” said Taylor Moore, Partner of Carlson Private Capital. “We first met the founders and management years ago and have long admired the Company’s commitment to advancing scientific research globally through cutting-edge instrumentation. Their vision aligns perfectly with our mission at CPC. We believe that together we can accelerate Quantum’s technology leadership and global impact.”

“Carlson Private Capital represents the ideal partner to carry on Quantum Design’s legacy,” said Ron Sager, Co-Founder of Quantum Design International. “We are deeply proud of the Company’s 42-year leadership in the advanced instrumentation market and were looking for a like-minded partner to continue to invest in the Company, its employees, and the broader scientific community.”

“Quantum’s superior technology, quality, and service have positioned the Company as a clear leader in material characterization instrumentation supporting scientific research in growing fields,” said William Dietz, Managing Partner. He added, “We are excited to support the Quantum team and look forward to another successful partnership with CPC.”

About Quantum Design International

Quantum Design International is a global leader in high-technology instrumentation for advanced scientific research applications. With a reputation for innovation and quality, QDI supports the scientific community through its comprehensive range of products and services. For more information about Quantum Design International and its cutting-edge products, please visit https://www.qdusa.com.

About Yukon Partners

Yukon Partners is an independent and unaffiliated junior capital provider, primarily serving middle market private equity sponsor led business transactions in the U.S. and Canada. The transactions in which Yukon invests include buyouts, growth and platform strategies, recapitalizations, mergers/acquisitions, and public-to-private buyouts. Yukon typically invests up to $75 million per transaction and currently manages $2.6 billion across five funds. Yukon Partners has offices in Minneapolis, Boston, and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.yukonpartners.com.

About Carlson Private Capital

Carlson Private Capital Partners is a private investment firm formed by the Carlson family, a family rooted in a legacy of entrepreneurship since 1938. CPC invests non-institutional, private, family capital in businesses with the potential to create sustainable long-term value. We provide flexible, patient equity capital and resources; allowing founders and management teams to focus on growing their businesses, supporting their communities, and enhancing their legacies. For more information, visit www.carlsonprivatecapital.com.