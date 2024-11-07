Museum of Art + Light Partners with Diversified to Unveil Groundbreaking Digital-First, Immersive Museum

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diversified, a leading global technology solutions provider, has partnered with the Museum of Art + Light (MoA+L) to introduce a bold new standard for museum experiences, where the boundaries between art and audience dissolve. Opening Nov. 8, 2024, in Manhattan, Kansas, MoA+L will redefine how visitors engage with art, transforming passive viewing into an active, immersive journey.

“Our founders wanted to bring the world to our community in ways they’ve never seen before. Together with Diversified, we’ve created something that not only tells stories but invites visitors to become part of them,” said Sydney Bouhaniche, MoA+L’s creative director.

The new museum space, which covers a quarter of the museum's footprint, is powered by advanced audio-visual systems. These systems include Meyer immersive audio technology, over 100 Epson projectors spanning approximately 37,000 linear square feet to produce about 188 million pixels of animated beauty, and the largest U.S. deployment of the Modulo Pi media server.

Travis Heitchew, enterprise program manager at Diversified, added, “As soon as visitors enter the immersive wing, they’ll be surrounded by stunning 34-foot projections and incredible sound. It’s not just what you see—it’s what you feel. The scale and immersion create an emotional impact that pulls people in. This is what will make the museum truly unforgettable.”

The exhibition titled Renoir: A Luminous Evolution will use this state-of-the-art setup to immerse visitors in the life and works of Pierre-Auguste Renoir. In it, visitors will encounter art in ways that go far beyond the traditional gallery format, enveloping them in a world that is unlike anything they’ve experienced before and moving them emotionally through the power of storytelling. Visitors will feel as though they are stepping into the artist’s world, experiencing scenes like a rain-soaked London and watching Renoir's iconic paintings come to life.

Beyond the museum’s current exhibitions, the technology implemented by Diversified was designed with future versatility in mind. MoA+L anticipates using the space for various events, including lectures, town halls, and weddings, adapting it to the needs of the community.

The collaboration also extends to the museum’s De Coded Digital Gallery, where 32 Videri digital screens will showcase NFT artwork, and an outdoor projection system enhances the ambiance during events. Additionally, Diversified designed and integrated a robust Cisco Meraki network, which supports all the museum’s experiences as well as office operations. Given the unprecedented scale of the project, extensive testing and pre-configuration were conducted at Diversified’s fabrication facility in New Jersey to ensure the technology would function flawlessly upon installation.

“The level of collaboration with Diversified has been invaluable,” said Erin Dragotto, Executive Director of the Museum of Art + Light. “Their past work on iconic projects like the Empire State Building made them a clear choice, but it’s their dedication, speed, and precision that made this partnership a success. Together, we’ve been able to make art more interactive and engaging for all generations, and we’re just getting started.”

About The Museum of Art + Light

The Museum of Art + Light is a 501c3 non-profit, contemporary art museum with the mission to bridge 21st-century technology with the visual and performing arts to incite positive emotion, cultivate meaningful connections, encourage artistic exploration, and spark innovation.

Through innovative exhibitions and strategic partnerships, the Museum aims to create an inclusive and engaging space that explores the limitless convergence of visual art, the creative process, and digital technology. For more information about the Museum of Art + Light, upcoming exhibitions, and ticketing, visit www.artlightmuseum.org.

Starting in November, the Museum will be open from 10 am to 5 pm, Monday to Sunday.

Follow the Museum on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About Diversified

Diversified is a global leader in audiovisual and media innovation, recognized for designing and building the world’s most experiential environments. Our Emmy Award-winning team specializes in delivering solutions for the most complex, large-scale and immersive installations. Serving a global clientele that includes major media organizations and retailers, sports and live performance venues, corporate enterprises, and government agencies, Diversified partners with clients to create spaces that bring people together and keep them coming back.