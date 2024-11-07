Laser Photonics and Fonon Technologies Receive Order Through NOBLE Partnership For Camp Lejeune

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, in partnership with Fonon Technologies, announced today that it has received an order for the DefenseTech MRLS Finishing laser system (DTMF-1030) through NOBLE, a leader in global sustainment and operations support for the U.S. Military and civilian government agencies.

The DefenseTech laser cleaning system was purchased by Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, located in North Carolina, due to its versatility and power. This sale marks LPC’s first order through NOBLE as an authorized vendor, marking the start of the two companies’ relationship. The formation of this partnership translates to LPC’s cutting-edge laser solutions being provided through NOBLE and the expansion of their distribution network.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with an industry giant in the defense procurement industry through our work with NOBLE,” said Bryan Lee, the Vice President of Fonon Technologies. “The DefenseTech series by Laser Photonics offers industry professionals a suite of sophisticated laser-powered tools for material processing designed to streamline critical MRO operations, making the systems ideal for defense maintenance specialists working with corrosion control and removal as well as other mission critical maintenance processes.”

The next-generation DTMF-1030 handheld laser system was designed to streamline maintenance processes. The advanced dual-axis technology tackles uneven and intricate surfaces with ease, delivering exceptional speed and a superior finish. The DTMF-1030’s portability and compact size make it perfect for on-site cleaning, finishing and surface treatment while equipping military professionals with an eco-friendly alternative to traditional industrial surface preparation methods.

The DefenseTech product line provides cost effective, time-efficient and safe surface treatment solutions for removing corrosion and preserving military equipment. Laser surface treatment can be used to remove corrosion and contaminants from metal surfaces on equipment and weapons without damaging the underlying material.

Under the agreement between Fonon Technologies and NOBLE, Laser Photonics will supply its laser equipment for material processing through NOBLE to military, government, and critical infrastructure clients. In addition to its DefenseTech series of handheld, easy-to-use cleaning and marking systems, LPC will offer NOBLE’s clientele its enclosed Class I laser systems. LPC’s laser systems offer a sustainable solution for surface treatment in a variety of applications, including decontamination, paint removal, texturing, polishing, marking, engraving and welding. For more information, visit the LPC website at www.laserphotonics.com.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as a leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

About Fonon Technologies

Fonon Technologies, a sibling company of Laser Photonics, takes pride in marketing and promoting Laser Photonics’ innovative products specifically geared to meet the stringent requirements of government organizations, all branches of the U.S. military, and defense contractors. For more information, visit https://www.fonon.us.

About NOBLE

NOBLE drives mission success with world-class products, logistics, services, and training through accelerated procurement. In addition to distributing 15,000 manufacturer brands, NOBLE offers specialized technical and training services for customers with aerospace, C5ISR, CBRNE, expeditionary, MRO, and tactical requirements. NOBLE uses an established supply chain, existing vendor relationships, and a vast catalog to lower costs and increase selection and availability. NOBLE reduces the cost of readiness while maintaining the ability to rapidly respond to today’s challenges. Visit noble.com for more information.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company’s plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.