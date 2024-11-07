Veolia becomes the first local energy producer from waste in Corrèze

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) and SYTTOM 19 announce a strategic partnership for the next 25 years for a public service delegation involving the construction and management of a new Waste-to-Energy plant in Saint-Pantaléon-de-Larche, near Brive-la-Gaillarde (19). The project, worth 440 million euros, is in line with the region's ambition to reduce residual waste and boost energy autonomy.

As a leader in local energy, Veolia will deploy the best of its know-how in both efficiency and technology to guarantee the strategic autonomy of the Correze region.

This high-performance waste-to-energy plant will be a model of environmental and technological integration.

With a treatment capacity of 79,200 tonnes of non-recyclable household waste per year, the plant will save almost 40,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per year, thanks in particular to the production of 41,000 MWh of electricity, equivalent to the consumption of 18,700 inhabitants.

In terms of technology, the new Waste-to-Energy plant will use artificial intelligence (AI) to make the site's operations more comfortable and efficient for employees. AI will be used for all the site's operating methods, such as managing the quantity of waste in the pit, for the high-efficiency boiler or energy recovery from condensed steam.

It will also incorporate innovative technologies to limit environmental impact, such as dry flue gas treatment and reuse of water in the process, ensuring zero liquid discharge and a perfect circular loop to preserve local resources.

With commissioning scheduled for November 2028, the Waste-to-Energy plant will deliver remarkable energy performance:

41 GWh/year of electrical energy produced, covering the equivalent annual electricity consumption of around 3,000 households.

31 GWh of heat/year produced for the urban network, equivalent to the annual heating consumption of 6,500 households.

50,000 tonnes/year of steam for the Blédina factory, equivalent to the annual heating consumption of 7,200 homes.

To ensure that the economic dimension of the project is firmly rooted in the region, over 80% of the project's partners will be from the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, guaranteeing significant regional spin-offs for Corrèze. With a start-up date of January 1, 2025, this partnership is based on a common vision shared with the local community around innovative and sustainable governance.

From a strategic point of view, local energy represents a considerable asset for Corrèze in strengthening its autonomy and energy sovereignty. Local energies (wastewater, waste heat, etc.) are a concrete solution for protecting the purchasing power of our fellow citizens and stabilizing prices for energy-consuming retailers and manufacturers. They could reduce the European Union's energy dependence on imported fossil fuels by 30%, potentially covering the consumption of 50 million people.

“This partnership testifies to our confidence in Veolia's expertise, which has enabled us to propose an offer tailored to the region's needs, one that is both optimized in terms of energy production and virtuous in terms of resource preservation. It illustrates the ambition of GreenUp, our Group's strategic plan to accelerate the development of local energy in territories from previously under-exploited sources,” said Jean-François Nogrette, CEO of Veolia France.

“This contract with Veolia is the culmination of our long-term commitment to a cleaner, greener and more self-sufficient territory,” said Frédéric Soulier, Mayor of Brive and Chairman of SYTTOM 19. “It significantly strengthens our energy autonomy, while fitting in perfectly with the residual waste reduction strategy implemented by our master plan.”

