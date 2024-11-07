Gwinnett Clinic Partners with Ambetter Health to Launch a Bold Patient-Centric Health Insurance Plan on the Georgia Access Marketplace

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gwinnett Clinic, Ltd., and Ambetter Health from Peach State Health Plan (Centene Corporation) are teaming up to offer a new health insurance plan for patients in Gwinnett County - Ambetter Health Gwinnett Clinic Select. Availability of Gwinnett Clinic Select started November 1st on Georgia Access, which is Georgia’s new state-based exchange for administration of health plans offered through the Health Insurance Marketplace.

Gwinnett Clinic is northeast Atlanta’s premier outpatient medical practice. Ambetter Health is one of Georgia’s leading marketplace plans. The cobranded private label plan is a strategic and cost-effective response to rising health insurance costs for employers and patients, without sacrificing access or quality.

With healthcare partnerships amongst corporate giants like Berkshire Hathway, JPMorgan Chase, Walmart, and Walgreens having struggled or failed in recent years, Gwinnett Clinic hopes to demonstrate that health care remains fundamentally local. Beneficiaries will have access to outpatient services through Gwinnett Clinic, locally owned and operated since 1983, and inpatient care through Piedmont Health, the state’s largest health system.

"Taking care of our patients - many of whom are friends, neighbors, and community partners - is a singular privilege. Centene's visionary leadership is giving us an opportunity to expand our signature services through Ambetter Health Gwinnett Clinic Select plan. Primary care is the foundation of our practice, and we will continue to expand access to care that leads to superior outcomes. This is the type of creativity we will need to help patients and local businesses find value when they go to the Marketplace," said Gwinnett Clinic’s Chief Operating Officer and primary care physician Deep Shah, MD.

The Select plan will rely on the relationship-based care that has always distinguished Gwinnett Clinic. By choosing to partner with an independent medical group, Ambetter Health will achieve significant value and ensure a high degree of care continuity for every patient.

About Gwinnett Clinic

Founded in 1983, Gwinnett Clinic has been an innovator in the delivery of outpatient care. It is an independent, locally owned, multi-specialty medical group with seventeen (17) locations throughout northeast Atlanta. Gwinnett Clinic was among the first practices in the nation to offer same-day and walk-in visits and direct scheduling with in-house specialists as well as onsite imaging, laboratory, physical therapy, and pharmacy services. In addition to primary care, family medicine and internal medicine, GC offers specialty care including allergy and asthma, lifestyle medicine, obesity medicine, neurology, and orthopedic surgery. Gwinnett Clinic patients avoid urgent care and emergency room costs by having easy access to doctors they know and trust in a comprehensive care model. Having served over 500,000 patients, Gwinnett Clinic consistently performs in the top quartile nationwide in cost and quality metrics.