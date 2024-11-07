IonQ Announces Partnership with NKT Photonics for Next-Generation Laser Systems to Power Future Quantum Computers

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, announced today a partnership with NKT Photonics, a subsidiary of Hamamatsu Photonics, to procure next-generation laser systems for IonQ’s trapped-ion quantum computers and networking equipment. The partnership involves NKT Photonics developing and delivering three prototype optical subsystems to IonQ in 2025, designed to support the commercialization of IonQ’s data center-ready quantum computers – such as IonQ Tempo and future barium-based systems.

Today’s partnership with NKT Photonics demonstrates IonQ’s focus on delivering commercially scalable, enterprise-grade quantum computers that can easily integrate with today’s data center environments. NKT Photonics’ laser systems are based on fiber laser technology and provide a clear advantage in performance, cost, lead time and SWAP (size, weight and power). Additionally, these laser systems will be modular, reliable and rack-mountable, making them the ideal technology to address the laser wavelength and power requirements of IonQ’s barium-based trapped ion systems.

“We are pleased to partner with NKT Photonics as they share IonQ’s vision of developing high-performing, scalable and accessible quantum computers designed for enterprise data center environments,” said Dr. Dave Mehuys, Vice President, Product Engineering at IonQ. “Today’s partnership ensures IonQ systems are equipped with best-in-class laser technologies to power our next-generation quantum computers and networking solutions.”

“We look forward to partnering with IonQ and supplying them with our unique laser solutions to advance the quantum computing frontier. Today’s announcement extends NKT Photonics’ long history of delivering industry-leading optical solutions for innovators," said Basil Garabet, President and CEO of NKT Photonics.

Today’s agreement is the latest in a series of manufacturing and supply chain announcements that support IonQ’s goal of delivering high performance, enterprise-grade, commercial quantum systems. Earlier this year, IonQ announced the opening of the first manufacturing facility in the U.S. capable of producing quantum computers for customers’ data centers. IonQ also delivered its first overseas ion trap to its European quantum data center in QuantumBasel.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing that delivers high-performance systems capable of solving the world’s largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fast Company’s 2023 Next Big Things in Tech List and Deloitte’s 2023 Technology Fast 500™ List, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

About NKT Photonics

Established in Denmark by scientists and engineers, NKT Photonics is the leading supplier of high-performance fiber lasers and photonic crystal fibers. Our main markets are medical & life science, industrial, aerospace & defense, and quantum & nanotechnology. Our products include supercontinuum white light lasers, low-noise fiber lasers, ultrafast lasers, and a wide range of specialty fibers. NKT Photonics is a subsidiary of Hamamatsu Photonics. www.nktphotonics.com

