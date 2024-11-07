Diamond Sports Group and St. Louis Cardinals Reach Multi-Year Renewal of Local Television Rights

SOUTHPORT, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diamond Sports Group (“Diamond”) and the St. Louis Cardinals (“the Cardinals”) today announced a new, multi-year linear and digital rights agreement through which Diamond will continue as the Cardinals’ exclusive local media partner.

Under the agreement, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest will remain the home of the Cardinals, broadcasting all games that are not exclusively televised nationally, as well as pre and postgame shows and original programming. For the first time, subscribers to FanDuel Sports Network on a direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) basis will have access to games in the extensive Cardinals TV territory. Additionally, pay TV customers will be able to stream games and other programming on the FanDuel Sports Network app by authenticating with their pay TV credentials. More information regarding DTC subscriptions, including pricing, will be announced at a later date.

David Preschlack, CEO of Diamond, stated: “ We are excited about deepening our relationship with the Cardinals and expanding our reach by delivering games to fans on a DTC basis. As we progress towards emergence from bankruptcy, we remain committed to providing fans in the Midwest region with high quality broadcasts through our linear and digital offerings and meeting fans where they are in the evolving viewership model. We remain in discussions with our other MLB team partners on go-forward plans, and we are confident that our linear and digital framework drives maximum value.”

Bill DeWitt III, president of the Cardinals, stated: “ We are pleased to enhance and expand our long-term partnership with Diamond and FanDuel Sports Network Midwest. We valued the continuity for our fans of staying on the same network as the Blues, and we are excited that we will now be able to expand access to our games and other great Cardinals content across multiple platforms next year.”

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, formerly known as Bally Sports Midwest, is a joint venture part owned by entities affiliated with the Cardinals. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Diamond Sports Group

Diamond Sports Group LLC, an independently managed and unconsolidated subsidiary of Sinclair Inc., owns the FanDuel Sports Network Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), the nation's leading provider of local sports. Its 16 owned-and-operated RSNs include FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes, FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, FanDuel Sports Network North, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network West, and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. The FanDuel Sports Network RSNs serve as the TV home to select MLB, NHL and NBA teams based in the United States. Diamond Sports Group also has a joint venture in Marquee, the home of the Chicago Cubs, and a minority interest in the YES Network, the local destination for the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets. Diamond RSNs produce over 3,000 live local professional telecasts each year in addition to a wide variety of locally produced sports events and programs.

About the St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the most storied franchises in all of baseball. Since joining the National League in 1892, the Cardinals have won more than 10,000 games and finished in first place 28 times, winning 3 National League Eastern Division Titles, 13 National League Central Division Titles, 19 National League Pennants and 11 World Series Championships. There are 54 former players, managers and executives with ties to the Cardinals organization are enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.