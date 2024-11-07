IonQ to Increase Performance and Scale of Quantum Computers with Photonic Integrated Circuits in Collaboration with imec

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, announced today that it is developing photonic integrated circuits (PICs) and chip-scale ion trap technology for trapped ion quantum computing in partnership with imec, a world-renowned R&D center in nanoelectronics and digital technologies. By optimizing the design, production, and integration of chip-scale photonic devices and ion traps for scalable and high-performance quantum computers, the developments aim to push the boundaries of quantum computing performance.

Traditional trapped ion quantum computing approaches rely on bulk optics for laser light modulation, delivery, and photon collection. By moving traditional bulk optical components into integrated photonic devices, IonQ aims to reduce overall hardware system size and cost, increase qubit count, and improve system performance and robustness. Chip-scale optical technologies and IonQ’s tight integration with imec’s trap manufacturing and packing are expected to open up new system capabilities, increase reliability, drive down overall cost-per-qubit, and reduce time to market for new generations of quantum computers.

“Adding imec to IonQ’s set of fabrication and technology partners will have a profound impact on our ability to increase the computational power of our quantum computers through the co-development of compact, high-performance electro-optical systems,” said Dean Kassmann, IonQ’s SVP of Engineering and Technology. “This partnership marks a significant milestone in IonQ’s path to achieving commercial quantum advantage, demonstrating our commitment to combining technical performance improvements with scalability and enterprise-grade solutions.”

Since 2021, IonQ and imec have worked to prototype and refine photonic and ion trap technologies critical to IonQ’s quantum computing roadmap. This expanded engagement aims to develop advanced trap fabrication processes that will allow much richer trap and device functionality in the future.

“We look forward to strengthening an already successful relationship with IonQ and further advancing what’s possible in chip-scale quantum technology,” said Paul Heremans, SVP Industry & Consumer at imec. “We believe imec’s advanced technologies, in particular integrated photonics, have a pivotal role to play in delivering cutting-edge devices for quantum computing.”

Today’s news marks a strengthening of the multi-year relationship between the two companies and is the latest in a series of manufacturing and supply chain announcements from IonQ.

Earlier this year, IonQ opened the United States’ first quantum computing manufacturing facility in Bothell, Washington, which houses the R&D and manufacturing teams responsible for the rollout of IonQ’s next-generation quantum systems. In November, IonQ announced a partnership with NKT Photonics to deliver three innovative prototype optical subsystems to IonQ in 2025. The advanced laser systems will be integrated into IonQ’s upcoming data center-ready quantum systems.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing that delivers high-performance systems capable of solving the world’s largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fast Company’s 2023 Next Big Things in Tech List and Deloitte’s 2023 Technology Fast 500™ List, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

About imec

imec is a world-leading research and innovation center in nanoelectronics and digital technologies. imec leverages its state-of-the-art R&D infrastructure and its team of more than 5,500 employees and top researchers, for R&D in advanced semiconductor and system scaling, silicon photonics, artificial intelligence, beyond 5G communications and sensing technologies, and in application domains such as health and life sciences, mobility, industry 4.0, agrofood, smart cities, sustainable energy, education. imec unites world-industry leaders across the semiconductor value chain, Flanders-based and international tech, pharma, medical and ICT companies, start-ups, and academia and knowledge centers. imec is headquartered in Leuven (Belgium), and has research sites across Belgium, in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the USA, and representation in 3 continents. In 2023, imec's revenue (P&L) totaled 941 million euro.

Further information on imec can be found at www.imec-int.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

