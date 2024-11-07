NHL and Extreme Networks Deepen Partnership

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced that it has deepened its partnership with the NHL as the league continues to prioritize improving fan experiences through technology and leveraging fan data. As a result, several NHL clubs, including the Anaheim Ducks, Calgary Flames, Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators, have deployed Extreme solutions to enhance in-arena Wi-Fi connectivity, deliver immersive fan experiences and create a backbone for a host of new digital services.

Extreme’s proven expertise in designing and deploying networks in high-density environments and unique ability to turn Wi-Fi insights into actionable business opportunities make the company the clear choice for venues around the world. Extreme Networks is the Official Wi-Fi Analytics Partner and an Official Wi-Fi Partner of the NHL.

Customer Highlights:

OCVIBE has selected Extreme to deploy a cutting-edge Wi-Fi network as part of the district, which includes Honda Center, home of the Anaheim Ducks . This network will provide seamless connectivity across OCVIBE, which will feature multiple venues, restaurants, office spaces and outdoor open spaces, with the first phase opening in 2026. Guests attending games and events will experience enhanced connectivity both inside and outside the arena, allowing them to easily download mobile tickets, stream live game stats, share moments on social media and make cashless payments for concessions and merchandise.

. This network will provide seamless connectivity across OCVIBE, which will feature multiple venues, restaurants, office spaces and outdoor open spaces, with the first phase opening in 2026. Guests attending games and events will experience enhanced connectivity both inside and outside the arena, allowing them to easily download mobile tickets, stream live game stats, share moments on social media and make cashless payments for concessions and merchandise. The Calgary Flames have deployed Universal hardware from Extreme to create a secure wired network across Scotiabank Saddledome, improving connectivity for fan services like concessions stands and retail spaces as well as critical devices like security cameras, AV systems and scoreboards. Because Extreme’s Universal switches support both on-prem and cloud management options as well as the ability to swap the OS depending on changing use cases, the Saddledome can easily adapt to changing network demands and will have the flexibility to evolve its network at its own pace without the need for disruptive and costly hardware replacements.

have deployed Universal hardware from Extreme to create a secure wired network across Scotiabank Saddledome, improving connectivity for fan services like concessions stands and retail spaces as well as critical devices like security cameras, AV systems and scoreboards. Because Extreme’s Universal switches support both on-prem and cloud management options as well as the ability to swap the OS depending on changing use cases, the Saddledome can easily adapt to changing network demands and will have the flexibility to evolve its network at its own pace without the need for disruptive and costly hardware replacements. The Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators have both deployed 6 GHz Wi-Fi from Extreme, giving fans access to the fastest available network speeds and delivering fast, secure connectivity for digital ticketing and mobile applications like social media and sports betting. Both teams are also leveraging ExtremeCloud™ Business Insights for Venues, enabling them to make data-driven decisions around fan preferences by easily pinpointing moments where fans were most engaged, popular applications and potential bottlenecks in concession lines or mobile ticketing checkpoints.

Executive Perspectives

Darren Shelton, Vice President Real Estate Technology, OCVIBE

“The guest experience at OCVIBE begins the moment they arrive, with Honda Center leading as the first venue connected to Extreme Networks. With a focus on seamless, secure and fast connectivity, we ensure that guests can fully engage with every aspect of their visit, from mobile ticketing to in-seat ordering and streaming content during events. Extreme's advanced network empowers us to create personalized, responsive experiences that enhance guest satisfaction while optimizing operational efficiency.”

Norman Rice, Chief Commercial Officer, Extreme Networks

“The NHL has been at the forefront of leaning into Wi-Fi business insights to ensure that they’re always reimagining and redesigning fan experiences when fans come to the arena. Whether it’s understanding foot traffic patterns across the arena, getting data on the efficiency of mobile concessions or getting a better sense of fan preferences, the NHL is operationalizing key Wi-Fi data to continuously improve the gameday experience. Extreme plays a pivotal role in the way both fans and professional organizations leverage connectivity to create new and innovative experiences.”

