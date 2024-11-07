Eutelsat Communications: Modification to the Amount of Liquidity Contract

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

EUTELSAT Communications (ISIN: FR0010221234 - Euronext Paris / London Stock Exchange: ETL) signed a liquidity contract with BNP PARIBAS Exane on December 1, 2007.

The resources in cash and financial instruments allocated to the implementation of the liquidity contract have been re-examined. On the basis of market data as at July 1, 2024, in order to ensure that resources remain proportionate and in line with the objectives of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, it has been decided to readjust the resources in securities. As a result, 175,000 (one hundred and seventy-five thousand) shares have been withdrawn.

As a reminder, at the time of the last half-yearly balance sheet dated July 1, 2024, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

- 497,082 EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS shares

- 890 555 €

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 Geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group’s unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people across more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

