Large Primary Care Practice Achieves 50% Time Saving on Clinical Documentation with Sunoh.ai and eClinicalWorks

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that North Texas Preferred Health Partners (NTPHP) is successfully utilizing Sunoh.ai, saving 50% of time spent on documentation daily. The practice reports that the AI scribe technology accurately captures and categorizes the summarized content into appropriate sections of the Progress Notes, including orders and referrals, allowing providers to quickly review and edit the documentation. Trusted by over 50,000 providers nationwide, Sunoh.ai is a leading AI medical scribe.

“The biggest takeaway from Sunoh.ai has to be the completeness and readiness of the notes,” said Neelay Gandhi, a concierge family physician at North Texas Preferred Health Partners, Frisco. “We usually engage in much longer patient visits, both in-office and tele-visits, discussing several aspects of our patients’ lives and situations, for personalized care. Sunoh.ai summarizes the entirety of patient-doctor conversations, saving 50% of our time spent on documentation, or about an hour and a half daily, and significantly reducing administrative burden and documentation stress — it improves our patient interactions and reduces physician burnout. The quality of notes and accuracy have improved tremendously. From a billing and coding perspective as well, there is sufficient data, which further optimizes our billing workflows.”

North Texas Preferred Health Partners aims to deliver personalized quality health care that is tailored to each patient's needs. The 43 providers in the practice each see five to seven patients per day, to dedicate the time required to provide individualized care. The practice tried several dictation software in the past, including a professional scribe service for a year, before implementing Sunoh.ai. With Sunoh.ai, the practice witnessed quick results, especially regarding the completeness of the notes.

The practice selected Sunoh.ai as it seamlessly integrates with the eClinicalWorks EHR on any device through the eClinicalTouch® 4 app. Sunoh.ai is the first EHR-agnostic, AI medical scribe to generate multimodal notes in addition to traditional SOAP notes across specialties, facilitating a groundbreaking shift in patient care. With the implementation of Sunoh.ai, North Texas Preferred Health partners witnessed quick results, especially regarding the completeness of the notes.

"Sunoh.ai has proven to be an immense time-saver for our users," said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder at eClinicalWorks. “We aim to reduce provider burnout nationwide. Sunoh.ai helps generate clinical documentation, fill out key forms, and facilitate order entries, allowing providers to gain essential time back in their day for professional and personal matters. We’re thrilled to be a part of this new wave in healthcare, where advanced AI solutions meet patient care. eClinicalWorks is democratizing AI. ”

About North Texas Preferred Health Partners

North Texas Preferred Health Partners sees a limited number of patients as the practice believes in taking an individualized approach to healthcare to help patients stay healthy and reach their healthcare goals. It offers primary healthcare services and providers also remind patients to complete basic age-appropriate testing and care such as mammogram, pap smear, colonoscopy and vaccines. For more information, visit https://www.ntphp.com/concierge-medicine.html.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter/X and Facebook, or call (866) 888-6929.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is the revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/.