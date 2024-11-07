Fine Choice Foods Significantly Expands U.S. Presence - SUMM! Brand Products Now Available in Publix Super Markets

RICHMOND, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fine Choice Foods, a leading producer of Asian-inspired foods throughout North America, today announced the expansion of its popular SUMM! brand products into Publix Super Markets. This milestone enhances the brand’s retail presence, with SUMM! products now available in more than 20 retail banners across the U.S. – a significant increase from just three banners in 2023 – encompassing all 50 states nationwide.

"We're thrilled to partner with Publix and roll SUMM! brand products out on a much larger scale in the U.S. market," said Jason Longden, CEO of Fine Choice Foods. "This expansion represents a major step in our ongoing growth strategy, allowing us to serve new customers while deepening our relationships with U.S. retailers."

Fine Choice Foods, known for its commitment to fresh, high-quality ingredients and authentic flavors, continues to invest in its future by enhancing its already state-of-the-art facility with additional equipment. These improvements ensure the company can meet the growing demand from U.S. consumers, providing them with even greater access to their favorite Asian-inspired dishes while supporting the brand’s long-term expansion across North America.

"The partnership with Publix is an exciting new chapter for the SUMM! brand," said Scott Kondrat, Senior Vice President of Sales at Fine Choice Foods. "Our growing retail presence allows us to offer more consumers our authentic Asian-inspired foods, now available in the deli section of their local supermarkets."

Fine Choice Foods continues to lead the way in the Asian-inspired food category with its SUMM! brand, offering spring rolls, gyoza dumplings, and the original apple pie roll. This latest growth phase aligns with the company's mission to make fresh, high-quality, and innovative products easily accessible to a wider audience, while staying true to its family-inspired recipes and values.

About Fine Choice Foods

Founded in 1986 by the Lui family in Vancouver, BC, Fine Choice Foods is a North American leader in producing high-quality, Asian-inspired cuisine. Specializing in spring rolls, gyoza dumplings, and the original apple pie roll under the SUMM! brand, Fine Choice Foods serves both Canadian and U.S. markets from its two cutting-edge facilities. With more than 300 employees and over 100,000 square feet of production space, the company continues to grow its presence while remaining committed to delivering authentic and delicious food products.

For more information, visit www.SUMMFOODS.com.