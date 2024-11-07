CerpassRx Launches AI Engine Powered By Waltz Health to Deliver Real-Time Savings and Spend Management for Specialty Drugs

DALLAS & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CerpassRx, a leader in pharmacy benefit management (PBM), today announced the launch of the Intelligent Specialty Engine, an AI-enabled platform powered by Waltz Health to manage specialty drug spend. CerpassRx’s innovative approach includes real-time analytics and specialty spend management capabilities that drive significant cost savings, improve transparency and optimize the specialty drug experience for health plan customers and their members – or self-insured employers and their employees.

Specialty drugs are among the fastest-growing healthcare costs nationwide, accounting for more than half of total drug spend. Health plans and self-insured employers are facing increasing pressure to manage these expenses more effectively and are looking to their PBM partners to find innovative solutions that uncover savings opportunities while also improving the member and employee experience.

“At CerpassRx, our commitment to member satisfaction and value-driven solutions is at the core of everything we do,” said Eric Yonkus, President of CerpassRx. “The Intelligent Specialty Engine is a powerful new tool that combines advanced analytics with specialty spend management, empowering health plans to reduce costs in real-time while enhancing member experiences. This collaboration with Waltz Health helps to power our already unique specialty management capabilities to a new level.”

CerpassRx’s new platform is a unique deployment of Waltz Connect by Waltz health, an end-to-end solution that gives more flexibility and optimizes savings with a network of national and regional specialty pharmacies that compete on price and clinical outcomes. The AI-driven marketplace intelligently routes specialty prescriptions to the most cost-effective and clinically appropriate pharmacies, ensuring patients and payers always receive a combination of the best-available price, service levels and clinical outcomes. It also comes with deep data analytics that provide real-time insights into cost savings.

In addition to cost savings, the Intelligent Specialty Engine also prioritizes member experience by streamlining the prescription process. With fewer delays and improved accuracy in pharmacy selection, members can expect faster access to their medications without the common complexities often associated with specialty drugs.

“CerpassRx is a PBM innovator that has created a unique approach that targets high-cost specialty drug spend,” said Waltz Health President Jeff Park. “We’re proud to work with its team to build a new model that focuses on patient affordability and access while also managing both the care and cost of their complex conditions.”

About CerpassRx

CerpassRx by Nomi Health is a leading, full-service, pharmacy benefit manager based in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. Its services include prescription optimization, flexible formulary designs, personalized member support, and efficient mail and specialty pharmacy programs. Committed to driving efficiency and enhancing pharmacy benefit management, CerpassRx helps clients navigate the complexities of prescription care. For more information, visit www.cerpassrx.com.

About Waltz Health

Waltz Health is a digital health company that delivers AI-driven solutions aimed at improving prescription care for consumers, payers, and pharmacies. Its marketplace technology powers transparency and competition in pharmacy benefits, offering consumers access to better pricing and payers greater control over costs. Founded in 2021, Waltz Health is based in Chicago. For more information, visit www.waltzhealth.com.