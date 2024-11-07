Pepper Announces Launch of Ferraro Foods App to More Than 8,000 Customers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pepper, a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for the food distribution industry, is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with Ferraro Foods, one of America’s largest distributors of Italian specialty food products to pizzerias and Italian restaurants. This collaboration marks the launch of the highly anticipated Pepper App, designed to enhance and simplify how Ferraro Foods interacts with its extensive network of over 8,000 customers across 26 states.

Ferraro Foods CEO Dan Hill said: “At Ferraro Foods, we pride ourselves on truly understanding our customers through highly personalized service, and the Pepper App will help us play to that strength by providing a faster and more straightforward ordering process. Our customers can expect a seamless mobile experience that’s simple and intuitive, while our sales reps will literally have in their hands a suite of tools to help them become more consultative and responsive to customer needs.”

The app, customized specifically for Ferraro’s extensive product lineup and distribution network, provides customers with an easy-to-use mobile application that will speed fulfillment by executing orders instantly. It also empowers Ferraro’s robust sales force, widely regarded throughout the industry for its high-quality customer service, with mobile-first solutions to help manage customer orders from initial placement through fulfillment. In beta testing for several months, the app officially launches today companywide.

Pepper's platform is uniquely designed to meet the specific needs of independent distributors like Ferraro Foods, by leveraging a team of industry experts who truly understand the food distribution business. This partnership underscores Pepper's commitment to empowering food distributors with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive marketplace.

"Teaming up with Ferraro Foods reinforces Pepper’s position as the growth engine for independent distributors," remarked Erin Graham, Vice President of Sales at Pepper. "We are passionate about working with our customers to build solutions that will help them dominate their markets."

Ferraro Foods

Headquartered in New Jersey since our founding as a family business nearly 50 years ago, Ferraro Foods is America’s leading distributor of specialty Italian foods and foodservice supplies to pizzerias and Italian restaurants. With a concentration in the critical pizza markets of the Northeast and customers spanning 26 states serviced by distribution divisions in Long Island, Connecticut, Maryland, North Carolina, Florida and Indiana, Ferraro Foods now boasts annual sales revenue of exceeding $1.3 billion. Working every day to earn and build trusted relationships by delivering an unrivaled menu of authentic, top-quality offerings, unmatched specialized category expertise and consistently exceptional value and service, Ferraro Foods is pizza.

About Pepper

Pepper is an eCommerce platform designed to be the growth engine for independent distributors. The platform delivers a best-in-class shopping experience for food service, convenience stores, and other marketplaces. Pepper offers a suite of AI powered tools for the distributor sales rep and customers to grow market share.