American Water Charitable Foundation and American Water Military Services Group Continue Partnership with American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces Giving Program

CAMDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., and American Water’s Military Services Group, announced today that the Foundation awarded a $15,000 State Strategic Impact grant to the American Red Cross, Service to the Armed Forces Giving Program, in support of military members, veterans and families as they prepare for and respond to the challenges of military service.

“Support from partners like the American Water Charitable Foundation enables the Red Cross to quickly assist military members and their families. We are very grateful for this generous donation as we work together to provide a full spectrum of support services for our military community and veterans each and every day,” said Rosie Taravella, CEO, American Red Cross New Jersey Region.

The American Red Cross supports our heroes through countless challenges throughout their military journey and beyond. It is also the only organization congressionally chartered to keep military members and their families connected during personal emergencies.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to partner with the American Red Cross in support of our nation's heroes,” said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. “This grant will help provide vital services and support to military personnel during and after their service.”

The State Strategic Impact grant is part of the 2024 Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. State Strategic Impact grants support high-impact projects and initiatives throughout American Water’s national footprint.

“American Water’s Military Services Group is honored to join forces with the American Water Charitable Foundation in supporting our veteran and military community,” said Sean Wheatley, President, American Water Military Services Group. “This partnership reinforces our daily mission to provide safe and reliable water and wastewater services to service members and their families on 18 military installations across the U.S.”

Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

About Military Services Group

Military Services Group, a subsidiary of American Water, provides water and wastewater services to military installations across the country as part of the federal government’s Utilities Privatization program. Military Services Group currently owns, operates and maintains water and/or wastewater assets at 18 military installations, including: Fort Novosel, Ala.; Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif.; Naval Station Mayport, Fla.; Scott Air Force Base, Ill.; Fort Leavenworth, Kan.; Fort Johnson, La.; Fort Meade, Md.; Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Picatinny Arsenal, N.J.; U.S. Army Garrison West Point, N.Y.; Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Fort Sill, Okla.; Fort Cavazos, Texas; Joint Base San Antonio, Texas; Hill Air Force Base, Utah; Fort Walker, Va.; Fort Belvoir, Va.; and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.